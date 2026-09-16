OBITUARIES
Jimmie Dale Johnson
December 26, 1942 – August 28, 2026
BELLEVUE – Jimmie Dale Johnson, 83, died on Aug. 28, 2026 in Wichita Falls.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue Life Center.
He was born Dec. 26, 1942 in Fort Worth to James Jeffrey and Nellie Mae (Frazier) Johnson. He worked in the oilfield and for Robert’s Radiator Shop in Bowie for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; partner, Arlene Denton; brothers, Bill Lewis and Bob Lewis; sisters, Betty Huber, Mary Goodner, and twin sisters, Jessie Mayo and Peggy Ferrin.
He is survived by his stepson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
LaDonna Mae Howell
August 8, 1972 – September 5, 2026
BOWIE – LaDonna Mae Howell, 54, died on Sept. 5, 2026.
A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1972. She was a graduate of Kinta High School in Kinta, OK where she graduated in 1990 as the valedictorian.
She continued her education at East Central University in Ada, OK earning her bachelor degree in accounting with honors in 1994. That same year, she became a certified public accountant.
She worked for Beverly Industries and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma before serving as vice president of business affairs at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. Later, she became the comptroller at North Central Texas College in Gainesville. She also served as the treasurer of the Bowie High School Mighty Marching
Maroon Band Boosters for many years.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Charles Howell, Longtown, OK; daughter, Amanda Rae Howell, Bowie; her children’s father, Michael Ray Howell, Saginaw and three grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Bobby (Jerry) Orrell
January 26, 2026 – September 4, 2026
NOCONA – Bobby (Jerry) Orrell, 87, died on Sept. 4, 2026.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
He born in Decatur on Jan. 26, 1939 to Elizabeth and Willie.
He was a United States Army veteran who served his country in Germany. He worked for ARCO National Supply in Gainesville as a supervisor. He worked for Bell Helicopter, Otis Elevator and General Dynamics. He also worked for Boeing as an engineer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Willie; sister, Norma Morby and brother, Bill (Buster) Orrell.
He is survived by his sons, Hannan and Caton; three grandchildren and brother, Leo Orrell.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Randy Lee Fowler
March 6, 1961 – September 8, 2026
SUNSET – Randy Lee Fowler, 65, died on Sept. 8, 2026.
A visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the White Family Funeral Home.
The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 at First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo. Following the service, a brief internment was at Smryna Cemetery near Sunset.
He was born March 6, 1961 in Fort Worth to John and Barbara Fowler. He attended school in Sunset before transferring to Bowie where he completed his education.
He met his wife Stella Thompson in 1979 and married at First United Methodist Church in Saint Jo in 1980.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara Fowler; two sets of grandparents and a nephew.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Stella Fowler; daughter, Crystal Carroll, Sunset; brother, Neal, Bowie; sister, Gayla, Sunset; brother, Johnny, Sunset and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Rathgeber Hospitality House, 1615 12th St., Wichita Falls in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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