Jimmie Dale Johnson



August 8, 1972 – September 5, 2026

BOWIE – LaDonna Mae Howell, 54, died on Sept. 5, 2026.

A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1972. She was a graduate of Kinta High School in Kinta, OK where she graduated in 1990 as the valedictorian.

She continued her education at East Central University in Ada, OK earning her bachelor degree in accounting with honors in 1994. That same year, she became a certified public accountant.

She worked for Beverly Industries and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma before serving as vice president of business affairs at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. Later, she became the comptroller at North Central Texas College in Gainesville. She also served as the treasurer of the Bowie High School Mighty Marching

Maroon Band Boosters for many years.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Charles Howell, Longtown, OK; daughter, Amanda Rae Howell, Bowie; her children’s father, Michael Ray Howell, Saginaw and three grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.