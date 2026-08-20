EDIBLES
Convenient, crave-worthy school day recipes for kids
(Feature Impact) During the rush of back-to-school season, parents need quick, efficient options to encourage healthy foods for their families without fielding moans and groans. That means choosing simple recipes that feature nourishing fruits, vegetables, proteins and healthy fats while still boasting kid-approved textures and flavors.
Keeping high-quality fresh produce in your kitchen, like Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, means you’ll be ready to whip up nutritious yet convenient lunches, after-school snacks and dinners at a moment’s notice.
This Ants on a Log Salad recipe is a deconstructed mix-and-eat twist on a classic childhood favorite, while the Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad elevates traditional egg salad into a fresh, tangy filling for sandwiches and wraps. Both recipes are creamy, crunchy and craveable with a well-balanced mix of nutrients to satisfy the appetites of busy families.
“Healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and new product development at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “During the busy back-to-school season, simple choices like keeping fresh celery on hand can make it easier to build wholesome snacks and meals throughout the week. Its crisp texture, refreshing taste and versatility make it a favorite for families looking for easy ways to add more vegetables to their day.”
Find more easy school-day recipe ideas at DudaFresh.com.
Ants on a Log Salad
Total time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 apple, chopped
- 2 stalks Dandy Celery, chopped
- 3/4 cup non-dairy yogurt
- 2 tablespoons raisins
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter
- Chop apple and celery into small, evenly shaped, bite-sized pieces. Add apple and celery pieces, yogurt, raisins and peanut butter to jar and shake well to combine or mix together in bowl. Serve.
Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 3
Quick-Pickled Celery:
- 1/3 cup hot water
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns
- 1 1/2 cups sliced Dandy Celery, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 3 celery ribs)
- 1 sprig fresh dill
Egg Salad:
- 6 large eggs
- cold water
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup chopped pickled celery
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon celery salt seasoning
- To make pickled celery: Use microwave or kettle to bring water to boil. Pour into large mason jar; add white vinegar, sugar, salt and peppercorns. Stir well to dissolve salt and sugar.
- Add celery and dill. Cover with lid and chill 1 hour to overnight.
- To make egg salad: Add eggs to medium saucepan and fill with cold water until eggs are covered. Over medium-high heat on stovetop, bring to boil. Turn off heat and cover with lid. Let sit 10 minutes. Drain and add eggs to bowl full of ice-cold water. Chill at least 10 minutes before peeling.
- Chop hardboiled eggs and add to mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise, pickled celery, green onion, mustard, hot sauce, tarragon and celery salt then stir to combine. Serve in sandwich or wrap, or with crackers.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Celebrate summer with homemade peach ice cream
(Feature Impact) Nothing screams summer more than ice cream – although sweet, juicy peaches are a close runner-up in the competition. For the ultimate seasonal celebration, combine the two fan favorites with this homemade Peach Ice Cream recipe.
Using ripe, succulent peaches will make this ice cream burst with natural sweetness, while the vanilla and brown sugar add extra richness and a hint of caramelized flavor. A little brightness and zing from the fresh lemon juice finishes off your bowl of refreshing summer goodness.
The recipe requires an ice cream maker, and you’ll need to freeze the bowl for 24 hours before you churn, so be sure to plan ahead. Once finished churning, you can serve it immediately or pop it in the freezer to enjoy during the next heat wave.
Find more summer dessert recipes at Culinary.net.
Peach Ice Cream
Recipe adapted from Stephie Cooks
Prep time: 25 minutes
Churning and freezing time: 5 hours, 30 minutes
Servings: 12 (makes 1 1/2 quarts)
- 4 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced (5-6 peaches)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Prior to churning: Freeze bowl of ice cream maker 24 hours.
- In large bowl, combine peaches, sugars, lemon juice and vanilla. Let sit 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugars have dissolved and peaches are juicy.
- Place peach mixture in blender or food processor; pulse until peaches are broken down but not totally pureed. Add heavy cream; stir to combine.
- Pour mixture into airtight container and refrigerate 1-2 hours, or overnight.
- Use ice cream maker to churn mixture according to manufacturer’s instructions. Once churned, serve immediately for softer consistency or place in airtight, freezer-safe container and freeze 2-4 hours to harden before serving.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
6 simple, fun school-day meals with minimal chaos
(Feature Impact) When it comes to planning lunches and dinners on busy school days, simplicity is the name of the game. Parents who are already juggling carpools, practices, errands and homework don’t need anything extra added to their plates while they’re trying to get food onto everyone else’s.
Choosing uncomplicated meal ideas like these back-to-school recipes lets you reclaim some precious time from the morning and evening chaos. Designed to fit seamlessly into your existing routines, the recipes are familiar, flexible and filling – and, perhaps most importantly, won’t keep you standing at the stove for hours. Make it easy for your loved ones with Healthy Family Project’s registered dietitian-approved meal ideas packed with the nutrition to keep your family fueled all day.
Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more easy, family-friendly recipes for back-to-school season.
- Mandarin Chicken Rice Bowls – This fresh, fun dinner starts with a base of rice topped with juicy mandarin slices, savory chicken, fresh vegetables and a bright citrus dressing. Plus, it’s easily customizable to each family member’s tastes and preferences.
- Lemon Blueberry Pancake Lunchbox Bites – To make your kids’ eyes light up when they open their lunchboxes, opt for recipes that feel a little playful. These mini pancakes paired with colorful fruits definitely fit the bill, and they’re a great way to disguise nutritious ingredients like oats, eggs and bananas. Include a cup of yogurt on the side to make lunch dippable and interactive.
- Tomato Turkey Burger Bowls – Burger night gets a healthy twist in this creative recipe, which swaps a beef patty for lean ground turkey and oily French fries for roasted potato wedges while leaning into classic toppings like lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. If the kids still prefer their burgers as sandwiches instead of bowls, provide buns on the side so they can build their own.
- One-Pot Cheeseburger Mac – If just imagining a sink full of dishes makes you tired, that means it’s the kind of night for a one-pot dinner. Pasta, cheese, tomatoes and onions combine with your choice of protein for a hearty and satisfying comfort meal that might remind you of your own childhood.
- Greek Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Watermelon – Whether you pack them as a healthy school lunchbox side or serve as a refreshing after-school snack, these salad cups keep weekday flavors fresh and interesting. The combination of cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, feta and mint means your loved ones are getting fruits, veggies, protein and herbs all in one. For on-the-go enjoyment, remember to pack the dressing on the side.
- Easy Quesadilla Dippers – Cookie cutters aren’t just for cookies anymore. Eating is generally less of a battle for kids when their food is in fun shapes, so let them choose their star, heart, gingerbread man or dinosaur to make these quesadillas more craveable. Fillings are flexible, too: layer cheese with chicken, beans or cooked veggies of your choice then serve with a side of salsa or guacamole for dipping.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Yes please to grilled cheese of the year, with a protein punch
(Feature Impact) A grilled cheese sandwich isn’t just a lunchtime staple; it’s a beloved cultural icon. There is a universal magic in the combination of ooey-gooey cheese, golden bread and a little butter – but in 2026, this comfort food classic is getting a functional upgrade.
It’s also safe to say nostalgia is delicious and addicting, which is why Borden Cheese is sharing not one, but two, prize-worthy recipes, one of which packs a protein punch and another that’s a pure classic, perfect for spreading smiles and happy bellies.
Protein, Please: The Protein Powerhouse is the Grilled Cheese of the Year, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a protein-packed masterpiece designed for the modern appetite. Featuring a creamy, dual-cheese combo of mild cheddar and Borden Mozzarella Cheese Melts, the sandwich is melted over 5 ounces of tender sliced chicken breast and delivers more than 40 grams of protein and about 8 grams of fiber when paired with the right bread. Served with a tangy Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard “powerhouse sauce” and pressed between golden, crispy bread, this grilled cheese isn’t your ordinary melt. It has been transformed into a massive protein boost.
Tried n’ True: While modern flavors and trends are delicious, nostalgia is too. In fact, a whopping 20,000 fans cast their votes for America’s Favorite Grilled Cheese, asserting a fervor that’s unmatched when it comes to their perfect melt, and awarded The Classic the title of “America’s Favorite.” This comforting recipe pairs extra sharp melts with American singles on sliced white bread for a perfect, ooey-gooey bite that reminds you the cheese truly “makes” the sandwich.
VisitBordenCheese.com/grilled-cheese-day for other ooey-gooey grilled cheese recipes created for 2026.
The Protein Powerhouse
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 slices bread fortified with protein and fiber
- 2 Borden Mild Cheddar Slices
- 1 slice Borden Mozzarella Melts
- 5 ounces sliced chicken breast (deli-shaved or thinly carved)
“Powerhouse” Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Heat griddle to medium heat. Butter bread. Layer cheeses and chicken on top of bread.
- Place bread on griddle and cook until lightly toasted. Flip and cook other side.
- Remove sandwich from skillet or griddle.
- To make powerhouse sauce: Mix Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, garlic powder and smoked paprika until well blended. Slice sandwich in half and drizzle with Powerhouse sauce.
The Classic
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 slices white bread
- 2 slices Borden Extra Sharp Melts
- 2 slices Borden American Singles
- Heat skillet or griddle over medium heat.
- Spread butter on one side of each slice bread.
- Place cheese slices on unbuttered side of bread. Top with other slice of bread with butter facing upward.
- Place sandwich on skillet or griddle and cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Using spatula, lightly press sandwich down gently while cooking to melt cheese better.
- Remove from skillet or griddle and slice in half.
SOURCE:
Borden
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