Convenient, crave-worthy school day recipes for kids

(Feature Impact) During the rush of back-to-school season, parents need quick, efficient options to encourage healthy foods for their families without fielding moans and groans. That means choosing simple recipes that feature nourishing fruits, vegetables, proteins and healthy fats while still boasting kid-approved textures and flavors.

Keeping high-quality fresh produce in your kitchen, like Dandy Celery from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, means you’ll be ready to whip up nutritious yet convenient lunches, after-school snacks and dinners at a moment’s notice.

This Ants on a Log Salad recipe is a deconstructed mix-and-eat twist on a classic childhood favorite, while the Quick-Pickled Celery and Egg Salad elevates traditional egg salad into a fresh, tangy filling for sandwiches and wraps. Both recipes are creamy, crunchy and craveable with a well-balanced mix of nutrients to satisfy the appetites of busy families.

“Healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and new product development at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “During the busy back-to-school season, simple choices like keeping fresh celery on hand can make it easier to build wholesome snacks and meals throughout the week. Its crisp texture, refreshing taste and versatility make it a favorite for families looking for easy ways to add more vegetables to their day.”

Find more easy school-day recipe ideas at DudaFresh.com.

Total time: 5 minutes



Servings: 1

1 apple, chopped



2 stalks Dandy Celery, chopped



3/4 cup non-dairy yogurt



2 tablespoons raisins



1 tablespoon peanut butter

Chop apple and celery into small, evenly shaped, bite-sized pieces. Add apple and celery pieces, yogurt, raisins and peanut butter to jar and shake well to combine or mix together in bowl. Serve.

Prep time: 15 minutes



Cook time: 10 minutes



Servings: 3

Quick-Pickled Celery:



1/3 cup hot water



2/3 cup white vinegar



1 tablespoon granulated sugar



1 teaspoon salt



1/2 teaspoon whole peppercorns



1 1/2 cups sliced Dandy Celery, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 3 celery ribs)



1 sprig fresh dill

Egg Salad:



6 large eggs



cold water



1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup chopped pickled celery



1 green onion, thinly sliced



1 teaspoon yellow mustard



1 teaspoon hot sauce



1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon



1/4 teaspoon celery salt seasoning

To make pickled celery: Use microwave or kettle to bring water to boil. Pour into large mason jar; add white vinegar, sugar, salt and peppercorns. Stir well to dissolve salt and sugar. Add celery and dill. Cover with lid and chill 1 hour to overnight. To make egg salad: Add eggs to medium saucepan and fill with cold water until eggs are covered. Over medium-high heat on stovetop, bring to boil. Turn off heat and cover with lid. Let sit 10 minutes. Drain and add eggs to bowl full of ice-cold water. Chill at least 10 minutes before peeling. Chop hardboiled eggs and add to mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise, pickled celery, green onion, mustard, hot sauce, tarragon and celery salt then stir to combine. Serve in sandwich or wrap, or with crackers.

SOURCE:

Duda Farm Fresh Foods