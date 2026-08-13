EDIBLES
Celebrate summer with homemade peach ice cream
(Feature Impact) Nothing screams summer more than ice cream – although sweet, juicy peaches are a close runner-up in the competition. For the ultimate seasonal celebration, combine the two fan favorites with this homemade Peach Ice Cream recipe.
Using ripe, succulent peaches will make this ice cream burst with natural sweetness, while the vanilla and brown sugar add extra richness and a hint of caramelized flavor. A little brightness and zing from the fresh lemon juice finishes off your bowl of refreshing summer goodness.
The recipe requires an ice cream maker, and you’ll need to freeze the bowl for 24 hours before you churn, so be sure to plan ahead. Once finished churning, you can serve it immediately or pop it in the freezer to enjoy during the next heat wave.
Find more summer dessert recipes at Culinary.net.
Peach Ice Cream
Recipe adapted from Stephie Cooks
Prep time: 25 minutes
Churning and freezing time: 5 hours, 30 minutes
Servings: 12 (makes 1 1/2 quarts)
- 4 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced (5-6 peaches)
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream
- Prior to churning: Freeze bowl of ice cream maker 24 hours.
- In large bowl, combine peaches, sugars, lemon juice and vanilla. Let sit 15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sugars have dissolved and peaches are juicy.
- Place peach mixture in blender or food processor; pulse until peaches are broken down but not totally pureed. Add heavy cream; stir to combine.
- Pour mixture into airtight container and refrigerate 1-2 hours, or overnight.
- Use ice cream maker to churn mixture according to manufacturer’s instructions. Once churned, serve immediately for softer consistency or place in airtight, freezer-safe container and freeze 2-4 hours to harden before serving.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
6 simple, fun school-day meals with minimal chaos
(Feature Impact) When it comes to planning lunches and dinners on busy school days, simplicity is the name of the game. Parents who are already juggling carpools, practices, errands and homework don’t need anything extra added to their plates while they’re trying to get food onto everyone else’s.
Choosing uncomplicated meal ideas like these back-to-school recipes lets you reclaim some precious time from the morning and evening chaos. Designed to fit seamlessly into your existing routines, the recipes are familiar, flexible and filling – and, perhaps most importantly, won’t keep you standing at the stove for hours. Make it easy for your loved ones with Healthy Family Project’s registered dietitian-approved meal ideas packed with the nutrition to keep your family fueled all day.
Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more easy, family-friendly recipes for back-to-school season.
- Mandarin Chicken Rice Bowls – This fresh, fun dinner starts with a base of rice topped with juicy mandarin slices, savory chicken, fresh vegetables and a bright citrus dressing. Plus, it’s easily customizable to each family member’s tastes and preferences.
- Lemon Blueberry Pancake Lunchbox Bites – To make your kids’ eyes light up when they open their lunchboxes, opt for recipes that feel a little playful. These mini pancakes paired with colorful fruits definitely fit the bill, and they’re a great way to disguise nutritious ingredients like oats, eggs and bananas. Include a cup of yogurt on the side to make lunch dippable and interactive.
- Tomato Turkey Burger Bowls – Burger night gets a healthy twist in this creative recipe, which swaps a beef patty for lean ground turkey and oily French fries for roasted potato wedges while leaning into classic toppings like lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. If the kids still prefer their burgers as sandwiches instead of bowls, provide buns on the side so they can build their own.
- One-Pot Cheeseburger Mac – If just imagining a sink full of dishes makes you tired, that means it’s the kind of night for a one-pot dinner. Pasta, cheese, tomatoes and onions combine with your choice of protein for a hearty and satisfying comfort meal that might remind you of your own childhood.
- Greek Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Watermelon – Whether you pack them as a healthy school lunchbox side or serve as a refreshing after-school snack, these salad cups keep weekday flavors fresh and interesting. The combination of cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, feta and mint means your loved ones are getting fruits, veggies, protein and herbs all in one. For on-the-go enjoyment, remember to pack the dressing on the side.
- Easy Quesadilla Dippers – Cookie cutters aren’t just for cookies anymore. Eating is generally less of a battle for kids when their food is in fun shapes, so let them choose their star, heart, gingerbread man or dinosaur to make these quesadillas more craveable. Fillings are flexible, too: layer cheese with chicken, beans or cooked veggies of your choice then serve with a side of salsa or guacamole for dipping.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Yes please to grilled cheese of the year, with a protein punch
(Feature Impact) A grilled cheese sandwich isn’t just a lunchtime staple; it’s a beloved cultural icon. There is a universal magic in the combination of ooey-gooey cheese, golden bread and a little butter – but in 2026, this comfort food classic is getting a functional upgrade.
It’s also safe to say nostalgia is delicious and addicting, which is why Borden Cheese is sharing not one, but two, prize-worthy recipes, one of which packs a protein punch and another that’s a pure classic, perfect for spreading smiles and happy bellies.
Protein, Please: The Protein Powerhouse is the Grilled Cheese of the Year, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a protein-packed masterpiece designed for the modern appetite. Featuring a creamy, dual-cheese combo of mild cheddar and Borden Mozzarella Cheese Melts, the sandwich is melted over 5 ounces of tender sliced chicken breast and delivers more than 40 grams of protein and about 8 grams of fiber when paired with the right bread. Served with a tangy Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard “powerhouse sauce” and pressed between golden, crispy bread, this grilled cheese isn’t your ordinary melt. It has been transformed into a massive protein boost.
Tried n’ True: While modern flavors and trends are delicious, nostalgia is too. In fact, a whopping 20,000 fans cast their votes for America’s Favorite Grilled Cheese, asserting a fervor that’s unmatched when it comes to their perfect melt, and awarded The Classic the title of “America’s Favorite.” This comforting recipe pairs extra sharp melts with American singles on sliced white bread for a perfect, ooey-gooey bite that reminds you the cheese truly “makes” the sandwich.
VisitBordenCheese.com/grilled-cheese-day for other ooey-gooey grilled cheese recipes created for 2026.
The Protein Powerhouse
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 slices bread fortified with protein and fiber
- 2 Borden Mild Cheddar Slices
- 1 slice Borden Mozzarella Melts
- 5 ounces sliced chicken breast (deli-shaved or thinly carved)
“Powerhouse” Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Heat griddle to medium heat. Butter bread. Layer cheeses and chicken on top of bread.
- Place bread on griddle and cook until lightly toasted. Flip and cook other side.
- Remove sandwich from skillet or griddle.
- To make powerhouse sauce: Mix Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, garlic powder and smoked paprika until well blended. Slice sandwich in half and drizzle with Powerhouse sauce.
The Classic
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 slices white bread
- 2 slices Borden Extra Sharp Melts
- 2 slices Borden American Singles
- Heat skillet or griddle over medium heat.
- Spread butter on one side of each slice bread.
- Place cheese slices on unbuttered side of bread. Top with other slice of bread with butter facing upward.
- Place sandwich on skillet or griddle and cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Using spatula, lightly press sandwich down gently while cooking to melt cheese better.
- Remove from skillet or griddle and slice in half.
SOURCE:
Borden
EDIBLES
5 nutrition boosting tips to spread protein through the day
(Feature Impact) Most Americans are eating enough protein. They’re just eating it wrong.
Protein is the macronutrient of the moment – for muscle building, losing weight and staying strong – but nutrition researchers say two things are missing from the conversation: timing and quality.
Spreading protein intake across the day produced about 25% greater muscle protein synthesis, even when the total daily intake was identical, according to research published in the “Journal of Nutrition.”
“Your muscles don’t have a bank account,” said Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, performance nutritionist. “You can’t deposit all your protein at one meal and expect your body to save it for later.”
Most researchers point to a target of about 30 grams of high-quality protein per meal to maximize muscle protein synthesis in most adults.
However, grams aren’t everything. The source matters just as much.
“Aim to get most of your protein from whole, nutrient-dense foods rather than relying on powders, bars and snacks that don’t have much else to offer,” Mohr said. “Supplements have their place but they should build on a real-food foundation, not replace it.”
Quality comes down to amino acids – specifically, whether a source contains all nine essential ones the body can’t produce on its own. Animal proteins (dairy, eggs, meat, fish) check that box. Many plant proteins don’t and tend to be lower in leucine, the amino acid most critical for triggering muscle growth. Dairy is especially rich in leucine.
Mohr recommends a source of dairy at every meal, including milk, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. He suggests cottage cheese with the highest levels of protein, such as MULU cottage cheese that contains 18 grams of protein per serving – one-third more than the leading brand.
Additionally, Mohr offers these tips to spread protein intake throughout the day:
- Start with a protein anchor. Build your morning meal around protein, such as scrambled eggs with cottage cheese or a Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie with nut butter.
- Layer in protein at lunch. A salad with grilled chicken, a turkey and cheese wrap or a grain bowl with edamame and hard-boiled eggs can hit the 30-gram target.
- Make snacks count. Use cottage cheeseas a base for dips or keep hard-boiled eggs on hand for quick, protein-rich options. Or, in just 7 minutes when time is of the essence, you can prepare Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast with a delicious drizzle of hot honey.
- Treat dinner as a cap, not a catchup. By evening, protein intake should already be well distributed. Try a moderate portion of fish, lean meat or legumes alongside vegetables.
- Eat slow-digesting protein before bed. Studies show consuming casein protein before sleep – the slow-digesting protein found naturally in dairy – supports overnight muscle repair. One-half cup of cottage cheese or a glass of milk before bed is a practical, evidence-backed way to put science to work.
To find more protein-rich solutions to power your day, visit MULUProtein.com.
Tart Cherry Cottage Cheese Smoothie
Servings: 2
- 1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese
- 1 frozen banana, peeled
- 3/4 cup frozen tart cherries
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 1 tablespoon nut butter
- water
- In blender, blend cottage cheese, banana, cherries, ground flaxseed, milk and nut butter on high speed until completely smooth, 45-60 seconds.
- If smoothie is too thick, add water, 2 tablespoons at a time, and blend to preferred texture.
- Pour into two glasses and serve or pour into sealed jar or container and refrigerate overnight; stir or shake well before drinking.
Nutritional information per serving: 310 calories; 35 g carbohydrates; 22 g protein; 10 g fat.
Air Fryer Cottage Cheese Toast
Servings: 2
- 1 cup MULU low-fat cottage cheese
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- 2 teaspoons hot honey
- 2 teaspoons chili crunch
- Preheat air fryer to 400 F.
- Spread 1/2 cup cottage cheese onto each slice of sourdough bread.
- Transfer slices into fryer basket. Cook about 7 minutes, or until cottage cheese is golden, bubbly and lightly set.
- Remove toast from air fryer. Drizzle 1 teaspoon hot honey and 1 teaspoon chili crunch over each slice and serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 295 calories; 38 g carbohydrates; 19 g protein; 6 g fat.
SOURCE:
MULU Cottage Cheese
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