COUNTY LIFE
Tales ‘N’ Trails board readies annual fundraiser
The staff, board of directors and volunteers of Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum are making plans for the group’s major fundraiser, “Shebang” on Sept. 26.
This year Shebang will join in all the celebrations for America’s 250th birthday.
Mark your calendar when the doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and $350 for a table of eight. Shebang takes place in the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street.
The evening will feature a dinner prepared by local chefs, fun games where you could win a prize, live and silent auctions, plus the popular bucket auction where you never know who will win. A new menu is being served that will feature prime rib, roasted sweet potatoes, hominy casserole, broccoli salad and strawberry shortcake.
Reservations are being taken now, just call the museum at 825-5330. Proceeds from the Shebang help pay for annual operating costs of the museum. Call 825-5330 to purchase tickets, also visit the website at talesntrails.org to see auction items and learn more about the museum.
COUNTY LIFE
Art of the Song adds youth art events
Area young people from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to take part in the Art of the Song Young Visual and Performing Arts Exhibition on Oct. 10 during the annual music festival in Nocona.
Entry is free and artists may enter up to three pieces of artwork. One entry must be music-related, while the other two can be any art medium or genre. Drop-off artwork from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at 103 Clay Street.
Art will be displayed starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10. Those with questions may call R. Marie Molsbee, 940-887-0165 or horse.power.ranch.nocona@gmail.com.
The performing arts portion will be at Bitters & Sweets, 206 Clay Street. If you have a child who loves to sing, dance or play an instrument or perform? Let them share their talents in a performance at the Art of the Song.
Those interested in the performing arts program may contact Carla at 940-765-5619 or carlad@bittersandsweetsbar.com.
COUNTY LIFE
County 4-H honors its members
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County 4-H celebrated its members and volunteers during the annual banquet on Sunday afternoon featuring an ocean theme.
Projects pins and recordbook awards were presented, along with specialty awards for all age members. Izzabella Rohde was excited to receive the top 4-H award of the Gold Star.
Charmie Sanders of Bowie received the Friend of 4-H award for her support of the members and programs.
Read about all the winners and see photos in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Officers of the Montague County 4-H Council.
COUNTY LIFE
Veteran’s memorial finally going out for bid
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
After almost a year and a half of arguing with the insurance company and trying to decide the best way to stabilize a new Montague County Veterans’ Memorial, the commissioner’s court voted to go out for sealed bids on the memorial during its call Aug. 31 meeting.
On March 4, 2025 two of the large black marble panels containing the names of county veterans fell over and shattered at the memorial located on the courthouse square. It is believed wind was responsible for the damage, although this was the second time a panel fell. Back in November 2021 a panel fell and it took a very long time to get it replaced at a price of $16,000.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured above is the original marker. (Bowie News file photo)
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