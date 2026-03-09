Art of the Song adds youth art events

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County 4-H celebrated its members and volunteers during the annual banquet on Sunday afternoon featuring an ocean theme.

Projects pins and recordbook awards were presented, along with specialty awards for all age members. Izzabella Rohde was excited to receive the top 4-H award of the Gold Star.

Charmie Sanders of Bowie received the Friend of 4-H award for her support of the members and programs.

Read about all the winners and see photos in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Officers of the Montague County 4-H Council.