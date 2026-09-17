Nocona rolls over S&S Consolidated

Nocona has started the 2026 season 3-0 after a convincing 56-14 win over visiting S&S Consolidated at Jack Crain Stadium Sept. 11.

The Rams (1-2) were hurt on their first drive after getting inside the Indian 10-yard line. A sack by Nocona’s Manny Resendiz, who had a solid night defensively, and a bad snap on a punt attempt would eventually force a turnover on downs., at the S&S 10-yard line

It took Nocona just one play to score on a Logan Gaston. A conversion try failed with 6:33 left in the first quarter. Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties had Ram quarterback Joe Orr ejected and forced a punt.

The Rams intercepted a Nocona pass but the Indians came right back on the ensuing series. A Brody Langford 8-yard scoring run and Ivan Morales’ extra point try extended the lead to 13-0 late in the first quarter.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.