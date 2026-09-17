Rabbits stay unbeaten

Bowie got out to a quick start Sept. 11 and had its highest offensive production of the season on the road in Gainesville n a 68-14 win over the Leopards.

Bowie is now 3-0 with Gainesville slipping to 0-3.

Bowie Coach Tyler Price said getting out to a quick start was paramount.

We’d talked about getting out to a quick start and we were able to meet that goal,” Price said. “After we did that, we wanted to make sure we didn’t get complacent in what we did and not have any bad habits.”

Running back Lane Whitfield and quarterback Tyler Richey each had a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.