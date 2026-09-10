Teddie Mae Winsett Howell



May 15, 1943 – September 5, 2026

BOWIE – William “Bill” Bernard Rogers, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2026 from cancer at Hospice of Wichita Falls.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

The funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the First Methodist Church of Bowie.

The burial will follow at Joy Cemetery.

Bill was born May 15, 1943, in Fresno, CA, to Bernard C. Rogers and Ruth Bernadine (Rogers) Mills.

Bill grew up in Klamath Falls, OR, graduated from Barstow High School in California in 1961 and attended Monmouth College in Oregon. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a K-9 dog handler at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls.

Following his military service, Bill attended the Texas Game Warden Academy at Texas A&M University. He went on to serve as a Texas Game Warden for 31 years—five years in Amarillo, followed by 26 years serving Hemphill and Lipscomb counties in Canadian.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially waterfowl hunting. He carved duck decoys, crafted duck and goose calls and enjoyed collecting decoys, calls and waterfowl stamps. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA, an Eagle Scout and a 32nd Degree Mason.

He was preceded in death by Bernard C. Rogers; Ruth Bernadine (Rogers) Mills; Harold “Rex” Mills and his aunt Arlene Rogers.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ernestine “Tina” Seigler Rogers; three sons, Ricky and wife Melodee, Brad and wife Jill, and Chad; grandchildren, Miles Rogers (Erin), Justin Rogers, McKensie Hood (Konner), Lauren Navejar (Gilbert), Sheridan Downey (Grayson), Jaxon Rogers (Kaysie), Luke Rogers and Kypher LaMar (Kendra); great‑grandchildren, Hudson, Hays and Holt Hood, Nora and Gracie Rogers, Korbyn LaMar and Mason, and London and Kaden Navejar; sister Shirley Behnke (Bill) and their children; numerous Seigler family in‑laws, cousins of Clay County, and cousins from Nebraska and Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society, the PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease) or Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.



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