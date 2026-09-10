OBITUARIES
Teddie Mae Winsett Howell
April 10, 1946 – September 3, 2026
BOWIE – Teddie Mae Winsett Howell, 80, died on Sept. 3, 2026.
The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the First Methodist Church of Bowie with Reverand Jason Sutfin officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on April 10, 1946, in Bowie to James Fred (PaPa) Winsett and Iola Pearl (Ole) Reasoner Winsett. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1964. On May 21, 1965, she married Jack Howell Sr. in Bowie. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Bowie.
She is preceded in death by her father, Fred Winsett; mother, Iola Pearl Winsett; sister, Freda Pearl Winsett and a son-in-law.
Howell is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Jack Howell Sr.; children, Jack Howell Jr., Runaway Bay and Melissa Robinson, Bowie; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Methodist Church of Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Autumn Nicole Moore
October 28, 1982 – August 28, 2026
WICHITA FALLS – Autumn Nicole Moore, 43, died on Aug. 28, 2026.
A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1982, in Bowie to Terry Greenroy and Brenda Jones.
She is preceded in death by her stepmother; son, Austin Cox; sisters, Winter Dougherty and Deb Jones; one set of grandparents and a grandfather.
She is survived by her parents, Terry Greenroy and Brenda and Marvin Jones; children, Caleb Cox, Caysen Latham, and TJ Latham; sisters, Shonda Tucker, Wendy Kerr, Brenda Ogle, and Katy Simms; four nephews; five nieces; three great-nieces; two great-nephews and a grandmother.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to God’s Table at 505 Strong St. Bowie or the Bowie Mission at 201 E. Greenwood St. Bowie in her honor.
Arrangements entrusted to the Whites Family Funeral Home, Bowie.
OBITUARIES
William “Bill” Bernard Rogers
May 15, 1943 – September 5, 2026
BOWIE – William “Bill” Bernard Rogers, 83, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2026 from cancer at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the First Methodist Church of Bowie.
The burial will follow at Joy Cemetery.
Bill was born May 15, 1943, in Fresno, CA, to Bernard C. Rogers and Ruth Bernadine (Rogers) Mills.
Bill grew up in Klamath Falls, OR, graduated from Barstow High School in California in 1961 and attended Monmouth College in Oregon. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a K-9 dog handler at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls.
Following his military service, Bill attended the Texas Game Warden Academy at Texas A&M University. He went on to serve as a Texas Game Warden for 31 years—five years in Amarillo, followed by 26 years serving Hemphill and Lipscomb counties in Canadian.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially waterfowl hunting. He carved duck decoys, crafted duck and goose calls and enjoyed collecting decoys, calls and waterfowl stamps. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA, an Eagle Scout and a 32nd Degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by Bernard C. Rogers; Ruth Bernadine (Rogers) Mills; Harold “Rex” Mills and his aunt Arlene Rogers.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ernestine “Tina” Seigler Rogers; three sons, Ricky and wife Melodee, Brad and wife Jill, and Chad; grandchildren, Miles Rogers (Erin), Justin Rogers, McKensie Hood (Konner), Lauren Navejar (Gilbert), Sheridan Downey (Grayson), Jaxon Rogers (Kaysie), Luke Rogers and Kypher LaMar (Kendra); great‑grandchildren, Hudson, Hays and Holt Hood, Nora and Gracie Rogers, Korbyn LaMar and Mason, and London and Kaden Navejar; sister Shirley Behnke (Bill) and their children; numerous Seigler family in‑laws, cousins of Clay County, and cousins from Nebraska and Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to the American Cancer Society, the PKD Foundation (Polycystic Kidney Disease) or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Kassie Marrie Lovell
October 27, 1977 – August 23, 2026
BOWIE – Kassie Marrie Lovell, 49, died on Aug. 23, 2026.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.
She was born on Oct. 27, 1977 in Decatur to Dub and Sandra (Sutton) Lovell.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents.
She is survived by her sisters, Tonya Lovell and Linda Sutton; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who will carry her memory in their hearts.
Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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