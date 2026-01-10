COUNTY LIFE
Challenge coin to honor Sr. Cpl. David Slaton
A newly created “challenge coin,” will honor the legacy of the late Senior Corporal David Slaton of Bowie who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 20, 2010.
His wife, Lynetta Slaton, was informed this past week of the recognition that is coming from the 5A06 Sergeant Area that encompasses Montague County and several major highways including U.S. Highway 81, 82 and 287. According to a letter sent to Slaton, “the proposed challenge coin is designed in the shape of a Bowie knife to represent the history and identity of Bowie, while most importantly honoring the service, sacrifice and legacy of Cpl. Slaton.”
The Bowie knife was selected because of its unique connection to both the local community and the State of Texas.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona Library Friends plan fall, winter activities
The Friends of the Nocona Public Library have released some important dates for families to put on their calendars for the rest of the year.
Oct. 9, storytime at 10 a.m.
Oct. 1-31 – Book sale
Nov. 13 – Story time at 10 a.m.
Dec. 4 – Santa photos from 3 to 5 p.m.
Dec. 11 – Story time at 10 a.m.
Make plans to stop by your local library in Nocona.
COUNTY LIFE
Wise Hope Shelter plans candlelight vigil
The staff and volunteers at Wise Hope Shelter and Crisis Center in Montague County will conduct its annual candlelight vigil between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Legend Bank courtyard.
The public is invited to come out and support the work of the center that serves Montague County and learn more about their services.
COUNTY LIFE
National Night Out readied for Oct. 6
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas and his staff will host the annual National Night Out events at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 on the courthouse square.
Thomas explains this event is an community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work.
Families are invited to come out and enjoy an evening of free activities that will include live music, food and drinks, a bounce house, leather tooling, dunk-tank-a-deputy, inflatable BB gun range, popcorn, snow cones face painting and more. Also tour emergency vehicles.
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