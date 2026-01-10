NEWS
Major drainage project at Rock and Pillar gets moving
The long-awaited drainage project at the intersection of Rock and Pillar is now underway as an excavator has begun work on the new channel as the culverts are replaced and the channel straightened. (Photos by Rosie Cole)
NEWS
Hymns for the Hungry to support God’s Table
Hymns for the Hungry is an event organized by Bowie First Methodist Church to benefit God’s Table, the food ministry operated out of First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie six nights a week.
This event allows surrounding churches or organizations to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. This year’s Hymns for the Hungry will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.
Admission fee is $1.00. Last year, this event raised more than $15,000 thanks to local sponsors and community’s participation. God’s Table depends on this fundraiser which is operated by volunteers from across the community.
Help by attending this event and supporting God’s Table. “Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation.
Cakes will be auctioned off intermittently throughout the event, and anyone is welcome to bring one to donate. Drawings for gift cards to local establishments also will take place. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, which is now feeding approximately 100 people each night.
If you would like to participate or need more information call or text Jarae Scruggs @ 940-841-1212, or you may call the Bowie First Methodist Church office directly at 940-872-3384.
NEWS
Bowie receives grant to fund clean-up week
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie City Councilors conducted a brief agenda of business Tuesday night.
City Manager Bert Cunningham reported the city received a $6,800 grant to support a clean-up week Nov. 17-21.
He attended the grant scoring meeting in Wichita Falls on Monday where it was announced the total of grant requests came in at $84,500. With $85,000 available all the cities were funded.
During the clean-up week dumpsters will be set up at the Second Monday parking area and citizens can provide their utility bill as an identifier to dump free.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Montague County voter registrar receives 517 applications from DPS error
Just a few weeks before the major mid-term elections Texas election officials had an unknown number of voter registration applications dumped on them that have not been processed due to an error by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Montague County was not immune as the local elections administrator Ginger Wall reports they received approximately 517 records to process as a result of a “technological error” at the state level that caused this major backlog.
The DPS system failed to send the applications, submitted by voters through its online driver’s license portal, to county voter registrars. The backlog is at least 200,000 voter registration applications and updates.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
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