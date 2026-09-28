UTV crash kills one age 14 and seriously injures boy age 12

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the courthouse annex.

The agenda opens with a report from members of the Montague Texas Extension Education Association on their activities this pat year. Jaxon Phipps also will be considered for appointment to the child welfare board.

An executive session is set for personnel matters related to the county jail. Any action would be back in open session.

Several budgetary items are on the agenda including a shortfall in the jail budget of $16,403.04 and a shortfall in the emergency management budget of $3,379.85. Line item budget adjustment for fiscal 2026 will be considered as the year comes to a close. The precinct four budget also will see an adjustment from machinery and equipment to personnel.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Order setting the term of the commissioner’s court; approval of the county clerk’s records’ management and records archive written plan for 2026-27 and notice of joint/general election for Nov. 3, along with agreements with the Cities of Bowie and Saint Jo and school districts in Forestburg and Gold-Burg to conduct their elections.

Five agreements will be offered: Interlocal participation agreement between the county and Texas Association of Counties CIRA program; licensing addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office, approve Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Justice Information Services Security addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office; interlocal agreement between the Clay County Sheriff’s office and the county sheriff for the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System Access; and management control agreement between the sheriff’s office and Jessica Moster regarding the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems.