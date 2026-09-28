NEWS
Wreck kills two local residents.
Two Bowie residents were killed in a one-vehicle accident in Archer County at 2:06 a.m. on Sept. 25.
According to the Department of Public Safety report, the crash occurred on State Highway 25, one mile west of the U.S. 281 intersection.
The preliminary investigation revealed Sarah Kelly 42, Bowie, was driving a 2015 Mazda CX5 east on State Highway. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, and the vehicle left the roadway rolling over. Both occupants were ejected.
Both the driver, and her five-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries in the crash. The wreck remains under investigation reports the DPS staff.
NEWS
UTV crash kills one age 14 and seriously injures boy age 12
A utility vehicle accident took the life of a 14 year-old boy and seriously injured a 12-year-old boy the evening of Sept. 25 on Hildreth Pool Road.
The UTV driver,was arrested later on a complaint of driving while intoxicated.
The Department of Public Safety officers report the preliminary investigation revealed a Polaris General UTV was traveling east on Hildreth Pool Road. The driver approached a curve on a hillcrest and took “faulty evasive action” striking another vehicle.
The UTV left the roadway striking a tree and catching fire after the impact. The 14-year-old male passenger was pronounced deceased on the scene from his injuries.
The 12-year-old male received serious injuries and was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center and as of Sunday remained in critical condition from his injuries.
Matthew Garrett was treated for minor injuries at Nocona General Hospital. The Sept. 25 Montague County jail log showed Garrett was arrested on a complaint of driving while intoxicated. Bond was not stated on the log.
The accident remains under investigation.
NEWS
Nocona City Council readies called meeting
The Nocona City Council will meet in a called session at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 at city hall.
An executive session is on the agenda listed as consultation with the city attorney for personnel matters regarding an officer or employee. Any action would be taken back in open session.
In regular agenda items, the council will consider closing the 100 block of East Oak for a street dance during Art of the Song, plus temporary closure of streets for the homecoming parade and pep rally.
A resolution approving Ben Van Wingerden making enhancements to the downtown city park through landscaping, lighting, seating and an enclosed gazebo at no cost to the city will be reviewed.
NEWS
County commissioners to meet on Sept. 28
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the courthouse annex.
The agenda opens with a report from members of the Montague Texas Extension Education Association on their activities this pat year. Jaxon Phipps also will be considered for appointment to the child welfare board.
An executive session is set for personnel matters related to the county jail. Any action would be back in open session.
Several budgetary items are on the agenda including a shortfall in the jail budget of $16,403.04 and a shortfall in the emergency management budget of $3,379.85. Line item budget adjustment for fiscal 2026 will be considered as the year comes to a close. The precinct four budget also will see an adjustment from machinery and equipment to personnel.
Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include: Order setting the term of the commissioner’s court; approval of the county clerk’s records’ management and records archive written plan for 2026-27 and notice of joint/general election for Nov. 3, along with agreements with the Cities of Bowie and Saint Jo and school districts in Forestburg and Gold-Burg to conduct their elections.
Five agreements will be offered: Interlocal participation agreement between the county and Texas Association of Counties CIRA program; licensing addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office, approve Federal Bureau of Investigation Criminal Justice Information Services Security addendum between Kologik and the sheriff’s office; interlocal agreement between the Clay County Sheriff’s office and the county sheriff for the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System Access; and management control agreement between the sheriff’s office and Jessica Moster regarding the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems.
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