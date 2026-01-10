Nocona, Saint Jo VB open district with wins

Nocona and Saint Jo opened their respective district play with convincing road wins.

The Lady Indians needed four games but outlasted Archer City, 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16). Paige Davis and Sy Parker each had 12 kills to pace Nocona with Davis adding 12 digs defensively. Maddyn Bowles led the way with 17 digs, 11 assists and served up three aces.

Setter Kasi Castro had 24 assists and 13 digs with Sophia Gaytan adding 12 assists and eight digs. Saint Jo went into Bellevue and posted a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 sweep over the Lady Eagles.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.