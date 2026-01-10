SPORTS
Nocona, Saint Jo VB open district with wins
Nocona and Saint Jo opened their respective district play with convincing road wins.
The Lady Indians needed four games but outlasted Archer City, 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16). Paige Davis and Sy Parker each had 12 kills to pace Nocona with Davis adding 12 digs defensively. Maddyn Bowles led the way with 17 digs, 11 assists and served up three aces.
Setter Kasi Castro had 24 assists and 13 digs with Sophia Gaytan adding 12 assists and eight digs. Saint Jo went into Bellevue and posted a 25-15, 25-14, 25-22 sweep over the Lady Eagles.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bellevue VB wins at home over Midway
After a tough loss to open District 10-A volleyball play, Bellevue’s squad used the two-day break to refocus its efforts. The break worked as the Lady Eagles evened its record at 1-1 with a 3-0 win over visiting Midway Sept. 24 (25-17, 25-22, 25-20).
Bellevue Coach Jamie Hickey said working on game scenarios in practice has begun to pay off. Keeping focus was key to the victory as well.
“I think our key tonight was our mindset and just staying together,” Hickey said. “Letting mistakes go and focusing on the next play. We’ve been working on scenarios in practice and being intentional with each possession and attacking the ball more. I think we did tonight.” The Falcons played gutsy all night long, staying in each game after Bellevue had taken a good lead but the Lady Eagles, playing before a large crowd, held their own.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady ‘Horns sweep past Gold-Burg
Forestburg opened District 10-A action with a road win at Gold-Burg Sept. 22, beating the Lady Bears in a three-game sweep (25-8, 25-9, 25-6.)
Forestburg’s Madi Wadsworth started game one with a five-point run, including two aces. Brenna Briles kept the drive alive with a kill. Gold-Burg broke serve and Zara Andrade’s serving point cut the deficit to three.
Yareli Aguirre cut the lead to 5-7 with another single point. Jocelyn Rich later countered for Forestburg with another five-point string to extend the lead to 13-5Back-to-back aces by Rich forced Gold-Burg Coach Cheryl Cromleigh into a timeout.
Sophomore Addy Conway rolled off four aces amidst a six-point run for the Lady ‘Horns to give the squad a 20-6 lead. Jocelyn Rich’s kill kept things moving along for Forestburg.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Rabbits corral City View
After suffering a loss on Homecoming the week before, Bowie went into City View on the Mustangs’ Homecoming night Sept. 25 and, after going back to basics in practice during the week, dealt the Mustangs a 49-0 win.
The Rabbits are now 4-1 for the season with City View still looking for its first win of the season at 0-5. Bowie Coach Tyler Price says the squad had its best week of practice of the season.
“We came out first and took control early which was important,” Price said. “It was good to see and we were able to get some reserves in there as well.”
The Rabbit defense got the squad on the board first, Christian Whatley recovering a fumble in the end zone with 5:42 left in the first quarter. Roberto Alvarado converted his extra point.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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