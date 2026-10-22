HEALTHY LIVING
Hidden ways to save on home insurance costs
(Feature Impact) When you’re planning home improvements, you’re often thinking about improving the comfort, safety, aesthetic or value of your home. Many changes and renovations have the added bonus of unlocking insurance discounts, but these savings opportunities can easily fly under the radar when you aren’t actively on the lookout for them.
“Homeowners tend to think about their insurance when they buy the house or when they have a claim, but a lot can change in between,” said Larry Anderson, director of underwriting operations at Mercury Insurance. “Something as simple as reviewing your policy with your agent once a year can help make sure your coverage still reflects your home today and identify improvements or other factors that may qualify you for additional savings.”
The experts at Mercury Insurance, a multiple-line insurance carrier emphasizing competitive rates and excellent customer service, encourage homeowners to consider these five ways to save on home insurance costs.
Updating Older Parts of the Home
As a home ages, it’s wise to look at what parts and systems may be deteriorating and need upgrades for modernity or safety reasons. Replacing older electrical, plumbing or other major systems can protect your home from emergencies and loss risks. Depending on the state you live in, your specific policy and the improvements you made, it can also qualify your property for an updated-home insurance discount.
Keep records of major improvements – including receipts, work permits and information about when the work was completed – and plan to discuss the upgrades during your next insurance review.
Adding Protective Technology
Beyond replacing the batteries in your smoke detectors, you can outfit your home with a variety of protective devices that make a difference to insurers. Consider options like monitored burglar and fire alarms, smart water sensors and automatic water shutoff systems designed to detect problems before they become major losses. Remember, while security upgrades can make your home less risky to insure, they won’t save you money if your insurer doesn’t know you’ve installed them.
Improving Resilience to Damage
If you live in an area prone to extreme weather or other hazards, resilience upgrades could both safeguard your home and access insurance savings. Depending on your location, qualifying improvements could include a stronger roof, wildfire mitigation measures or flood defense options. Local insurance agents can provide more specific guidance on ways to make your home less vulnerable to damage – or whether you’re eligible for discounts because of work you’ve already completed.
Qualifying for Community Programs
Even if you haven’t personally made renovations to your home, certain changes in your community could help you save on insurance. That could include local wildfire mitigation measures, membership in a qualifying homeowners association or other neighborhood characteristics that affect coverage options, but specific programs vary by location.
Reviewing Insurance Products and Discounts
Whether something significant has changed in your home or community or not, it’s always valuable to review your insurance coverage on a regular basis. For instance, there may be new products or discounts that simply didn’t exist when you originally purchased your policy. Beyond savings considerations alone, ask your agent questions to make sure your coverage still reflects your circumstances and goals.
“Finding savings is always welcome, but the bigger goal of a policy review is making sure your insurance keeps pace with your life and your home,” Anderson said. “A house isn’t static. We improve it, maintain it and protect it in new ways over time. Your insurance should keep up with those changes.”
For more information on homeowner coverage and discount eligibility, visit MercuryInsurance.com.
Questions to Consider During Your Annual Insurance Checkup
An annual insurance review is an opportunity to look for savings and update coverage. Use these questions as a jumping-off point for discussions with your agent:
- What has changed about my home?
- What has changed about my property or community?
- Have my circumstances changed?
- Are discounts available today that weren’t when I purchased my policy?
- Does my coverage still reflect what it would cost to repair or rebuild my home today?
Photos courtesy of Shuttersotck
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HEALTHY LIVING
Oral and cardiovascular health connection
(Feature Impact) People often think of dentists and doctors as totally separate healthcare professionals: one cares for your teeth and mouth while the other handles the rest of the body. In reality, the different systems in the human body are closely interconnected and oral health is no exception, making dentists a vital part of your healthcare team.
Oral health and heart health have a particularly close connection, with inflammation at the core of it. When your gums are inflamed, the resulting bacteria can make their way from your mouth through your bloodstream, potentially contributing to your blood vessels constricting or becoming blocked. This, in turn, may force your heart to work harder and raise your blood pressure, putting you at risk of heart disease and stroke. More than 46% of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and more than 40% of adults age 30 and older are affected by periodontal (gum) disease.
To help address these issues, the American Heart Association’s Healthy Smiles, Healthy Hearts initiative, in collaboration with Delta Dental of California, is encouraging dental teams to take a total-body perspective with their patients. Simple steps like blood pressure screenings during checkups can give a more complete picture of a person’s overall health. If a member of your dental care team pulls out a blood pressure cuff at your next appointment, it’s a good sign.
“The mouth is a gateway to the body and can often reveal more about your total body health than you may think,” said Daniel Croley, D.M.D., chief dental officer at Delta Dental of California and Affiliates. “Oral health professionals have a powerful opportunity to integrate more into their patients’ collective health care team beyond protecting their patients’ teeth By connecting oral health and heart health, this initiative helps dentists identify risks early and guide patients toward care that can improve and even save lives.”
Care for your teeth, gums and heart all at once using these tips from experts at the American Heart Association.
Follow a Brushing and Flossing Schedule
Good dental health starts with a daily routine. If you don’t want to sheepishly cringe next time the dentist inquires about yours, brush at least twice a day and floss at least once a day to disrupt plaque-forming bacteria. Dentists recommend using toothpaste with fluoride and brushing your teeth and gums thoroughly yet gently, as applying too much pressure can wear away enamel and cause gum recession.
Eat a Healthy Diet and Limit Sugar
Most kids are used to hearing sugar will rot their teeth – and that’s not just a parental scare tactic to get their little hands out of the candy jar. Sugar feeds harmful bacteria in your mouth, producing acid that can cause cavities and gum disease. For a diet your heart and teeth will both appreciate, prioritize vegetables, lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, while limiting added sugars and refined carbohydrates.
Avoid Smoking and Tobacco Products
The connection between smoking and oral disease is well established: smokers face significantly higher risks of developing periodontal disease, losing teeth or being diagnosed with oral cancer. Cigarettes aren’t the only form of tobacco to worry about, either. Vaping, dipping and chewing tobacco can also harm your dental health by drying out your mouth and restricting blood flow to the gums. Since these products are also harmful to heart health, quitting or avoiding them offers plenty of worthwhile benefits. Seek support if you need help to kick the habit.
Communicate with Your Healthcare Team
Since your body’s systems are connected to each other, it’s helpful to talk to your dentist about your blood pressure and to your doctor about your oral health. Start thinking of your dentist as a key member of your integrated healthcare team. Don’t be afraid to share your medical history, discuss the side effects of any medications you’re taking and ask for personalized recommendations on caring for your teeth, gums and overall health.
To learn more about how to improve your oral and cardiovascular health, visit Heart.org/OralHealth.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
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HEALTHY LIVING
A lesson in kindness, inclusion and how kids eat differently
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(Feature Impact) The school year brings new classmates, routines and opportunities for children to learn about people whose experiences may be different from their own. They could include friends who use a wheelchair, carry an inhaler or even receive nutrition through a feeding tube.
Watch this video to learn more
For families who rely on tube feeding, it is an essential part of daily life but is often understood only by those who experience it. That limited awareness can leave children who are tube fed and their families feeling isolated or unseen, according to Gerard Minor, a pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology specialist.
Parents can use everyday questions as opportunities to help children understand there are many ways people receive nourishment. Teachers, classmates, caregivers and communities can also help make tube feeding part of the everyday conversation around childhood rather than something that separates children from it.
“Helping children understand those differences early can encourage curiosity, kindness and inclusion,” Minor said.
To help bring greater awareness, understanding and representation to children and families who experience tube feeding every day, Compleat, a leader in tube feeding formulas, launched “What Is Better Than How,” featuring “Sesame Street’s” Elmo and his signature warmth and curiosity. The original song celebrates the many ways people eat. Some people eat with a fork, some use a spoon and some use a tube, reinforcing a simple message: What matters is not how you eat. What matters is that you are nourished, loved and included.
To hear the song, create a personalized version and learn more about the campaign, visit Compleat.com/WhatIsBetterThanHow.
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HEALTHY LIVING
Dry eye: An overlooked perimenopause, menopause symptom
(Feature Impact) Dry eye is one of the most overlooked symptoms of perimenopause, the phase of fluctuating hormones leading up to a woman’s final period, and menopause, the point in a woman’s life when she’s gone a year without a period.
In fact, 79% of women1 recognize hot flashes as a symptom of menopause, but only 14% recognize dry eye as a menopause-related symptom, according to the 2026 Bausch + Lomb (Peri)Menopausal Survey. What’s more, 78% of women1 were surprised to learn that dry eye is a symptom of perimenopause or menopause.
“Dry eye is still widely overlooked as a symptom of menopause, and many women think it’s just a minor nuisance, but the truth is it can significantly affect your daily life,” said Neda Gioia, OD, CNS, IFMCP, FOWNS, founder, Integrative Vision. “Early symptoms are often misunderstood or self-treated but it’s very important for women who experience symptoms to see an eye doctor and get an accurate diagnosis and treatment.”
During perimenopause and menopause, declining hormone levels can impact tear production, tear quality and tear evaporation, contributing to dry eye symptoms including redness, fluctuating vision and a gritty or tired feeling in the eyes, all of which can impact day-to-day comfort and quality of life. If left untreated, dry eyes may worsen over time, potentially impacting eye health and vision. Among peri-, menopausal and post-menopausal women who experienced dry eye, 80% said the symptom came as a surprise.
Respondents reported their dry eye symptoms caused difficulty reading (58%), difficulty using screens (53%), difficulty driving (26%) and reduced productivity (17%), underscoring the often-overlooked impact dry eyes can have on everyday life.1
However, there are a variety of products and treatment approaches available to help manage dry eye symptoms. For example, Bausch + Lomb offers a range of options designed to address the main causes of dry eye.
A doctor-recommended, clinically proven once-daily soft gel supplement that targets the key root causes of dry eyes, Blink NutriTears supports healthy tear production and provides lasting, continuous relief.* § As part of a comprehensive approach to dry eye management, the supplement can be used with Blink Triple Care Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops, which are designed to directly address tear evaporation, one of the leading causes of dry eye, and provide instant and long-lasting symptom relief.
An eye care professional can help determine the approach that’s right for each individual. To learn more about dry eye and products to help combat it, visit JustBlink.com.
|*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
12026 Bausch & Lomb (Peri)Menopause Survey via Suzy, n=402; Women ages 30–80+ who are perimenopausal, menopausal, or post-menopausal
§Based on a clinical study
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