Hidden ways to save on home insurance costs

(Feature Impact) When you’re planning home improvements, you’re often thinking about improving the comfort, safety, aesthetic or value of your home. Many changes and renovations have the added bonus of unlocking insurance discounts, but these savings opportunities can easily fly under the radar when you aren’t actively on the lookout for them.

“Homeowners tend to think about their insurance when they buy the house or when they have a claim, but a lot can change in between,” said Larry Anderson, director of underwriting operations at Mercury Insurance. “Something as simple as reviewing your policy with your agent once a year can help make sure your coverage still reflects your home today and identify improvements or other factors that may qualify you for additional savings.”

The experts at Mercury Insurance, a multiple-line insurance carrier emphasizing competitive rates and excellent customer service, encourage homeowners to consider these five ways to save on home insurance costs.

Updating Older Parts of the Home

As a home ages, it’s wise to look at what parts and systems may be deteriorating and need upgrades for modernity or safety reasons. Replacing older electrical, plumbing or other major systems can protect your home from emergencies and loss risks. Depending on the state you live in, your specific policy and the improvements you made, it can also qualify your property for an updated-home insurance discount.

Keep records of major improvements – including receipts, work permits and information about when the work was completed – and plan to discuss the upgrades during your next insurance review.

Adding Protective Technology

Beyond replacing the batteries in your smoke detectors, you can outfit your home with a variety of protective devices that make a difference to insurers. Consider options like monitored burglar and fire alarms, smart water sensors and automatic water shutoff systems designed to detect problems before they become major losses. Remember, while security upgrades can make your home less risky to insure, they won’t save you money if your insurer doesn’t know you’ve installed them.

Improving Resilience to Damage

If you live in an area prone to extreme weather or other hazards, resilience upgrades could both safeguard your home and access insurance savings. Depending on your location, qualifying improvements could include a stronger roof, wildfire mitigation measures or flood defense options. Local insurance agents can provide more specific guidance on ways to make your home less vulnerable to damage – or whether you’re eligible for discounts because of work you’ve already completed.

Qualifying for Community Programs

Even if you haven’t personally made renovations to your home, certain changes in your community could help you save on insurance. That could include local wildfire mitigation measures, membership in a qualifying homeowners association or other neighborhood characteristics that affect coverage options, but specific programs vary by location.

Reviewing Insurance Products and Discounts

Whether something significant has changed in your home or community or not, it’s always valuable to review your insurance coverage on a regular basis. For instance, there may be new products or discounts that simply didn’t exist when you originally purchased your policy. Beyond savings considerations alone, ask your agent questions to make sure your coverage still reflects your circumstances and goals.

“Finding savings is always welcome, but the bigger goal of a policy review is making sure your insurance keeps pace with your life and your home,” Anderson said. “A house isn’t static. We improve it, maintain it and protect it in new ways over time. Your insurance should keep up with those changes.”

For more information on homeowner coverage and discount eligibility, visit MercuryInsurance.com.

Questions to Consider During Your Annual Insurance Checkup

An annual insurance review is an opportunity to look for savings and update coverage. Use these questions as a jumping-off point for discussions with your agent:

What has changed about my home?

What has changed about my property or community?

Have my circumstances changed?

Are discounts available today that weren’t when I purchased my policy?

Does my coverage still reflect what it would cost to repair or rebuild my home today?

Photos courtesy of Shuttersotck

SOURCE:

Mercury Insurance