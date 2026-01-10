Hymns for the Hungry to support God’s Table

Hymns for the Hungry is an event organized by Bowie First Methodist Church to benefit God’s Table, the food ministry operated out of First Freewill Baptist Church of Bowie six nights a week.

This event allows surrounding churches or organizations to share their gift of music to benefit God’s Table. This year’s Hymns for the Hungry will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

Admission fee is $1.00. Last year, this event raised more than $15,000 thanks to local sponsors and community’s participation. God’s Table depends on this fundraiser which is operated by volunteers from across the community.

Help by attending this event and supporting God’s Table. “Meal deals” of a hot dog, chips, and drink will be served for $5. Dessert is by donation.

Cakes will be auctioned off intermittently throughout the event, and anyone is welcome to bring one to donate. Drawings for gift cards to local establishments also will take place. All proceeds will go directly to God’s Table, which is now feeding approximately 100 people each night.

If you would like to participate or need more information call or text Jarae Scruggs @ 940-841-1212, or you may call the Bowie First Methodist Church office directly at 940-872-3384.