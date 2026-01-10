Wise Hope Shelter plans candlelight vigil

A newly created “challenge coin,” will honor the legacy of the late Senior Corporal David Slaton of Bowie who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 20, 2010.

His wife, Lynetta Slaton, was informed this past week of the recognition that is coming from the 5A06 Sergeant Area that encompasses Montague County and several major highways including U.S. Highway 81, 82 and 287. According to a letter sent to Slaton, “the proposed challenge coin is designed in the shape of a Bowie knife to represent the history and identity of Bowie, while most importantly honoring the service, sacrifice and legacy of Cpl. Slaton.”

The Bowie knife was selected because of its unique connection to both the local community and the State of Texas.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.