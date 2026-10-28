Saint Jo wins tiebreaker match

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Forestburg’s volleyball team knows this all too well, having dealt Saint Jo its first district loss in years in the second round of District 10-A play. In the first meeting of 2026, the Lady ‘Horns lost to Saint Jo in five games.

Both teams finished loop play at 9-1, needing a tiebreaker to determine playoff seeding. The Lady Panthers took control early and posted a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-16, 30-28) over Forestburg, giving Saint Jo the No.1 seed in district.

The win gives the Lady Panthers a first-round bye. They will play the winner of the Oct. 29 match between Garner-Ranger at some point early last week. Forestburg will face Vernon Northside Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Henrietta.

Saint Jo Coach Kelly Skidmore said her squad played relaxed in the rubber match.

“When we played the last time, we got too uptight when things didn’t go right,” Skidmore said. “We were looking at when the set would be over and not turning it around with each point.

“Tonight we played aggressively and not timid which is more us.”

Forestburg went up 1-0 on Brenna Briles’ point. Saint Jo used a three-point Tatum Morman string with help from a Kamron Skidmore kill, to take a 4-1 lead. Lacie Shotwell brought the Lady ‘Horns within 4-3 before Olivia Johnson’s two-point string forced Forestburg into a timeout up 7-3.

Forestburg held tough, staying within two points on single tallies from Presley Brown and Madi Wadsworth. The Lady ‘Horns got within 14-15 before Saint Jo broke serve and had Skidmore string together five consecutive points, aided by kills from Savannah Hill and Abby Carter, to take a 21-14 lead.

That would break things open. Forestburg would get within five before another service break allowed Jordyn O’Neal to serve out the game with the final two points.

Morman and Johnson put the Lady Panthers up 5-1 in game two. A Hill deuce put the hostesses up 9-3.

Sant Jo led by as many as 10 before Forestburg before Briles strung together three points to get within 12-18. A Hill kill and subsequent three-point run set up game point for the Lady Panthers. The squads traded side outs to put Saint Jo up 2-0.

Kills by Briles and a three-point Jocelyn Rich run put the Lady ‘Horns up 6-3 in the finale. Carter brought Saint Jo back into the fray with an eight-point skein for a 14-7 lead.

Forestburg held its ground, getting back in the game with Briles pair and four-point string from sophomore Addy Conway to put the Lady ‘Horns up 21-20 to the delight of the Forestburg crowd.

Still, singles from Carter and Hill set up match point at 24-22. Forestburg had other ideas, however

Wadsworth, a freshman, served up two points, helped by a Shotwell block, to give Forestburg a 25-24 lead. A Johnson block broke serve with Morman giving Saint Jo match point again at 26-25.

Ties at 27 and 28 ensued on service breaks. Skidmore, a senior laid down the final two points, assisted by a Hill kill to end the match.