SPORTS
Saint Jo wins tiebreaker match
Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Forestburg’s volleyball team knows this all too well, having dealt Saint Jo its first district loss in years in the second round of District 10-A play. In the first meeting of 2026, the Lady ‘Horns lost to Saint Jo in five games.
Both teams finished loop play at 9-1, needing a tiebreaker to determine playoff seeding. The Lady Panthers took control early and posted a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-16, 30-28) over Forestburg, giving Saint Jo the No.1 seed in district.
The win gives the Lady Panthers a first-round bye. They will play the winner of the Oct. 29 match between Garner-Ranger at some point early last week. Forestburg will face Vernon Northside Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Henrietta.
Saint Jo Coach Kelly Skidmore said her squad played relaxed in the rubber match.
“When we played the last time, we got too uptight when things didn’t go right,” Skidmore said. “We were looking at when the set would be over and not turning it around with each point.
“Tonight we played aggressively and not timid which is more us.”
Forestburg went up 1-0 on Brenna Briles’ point. Saint Jo used a three-point Tatum Morman string with help from a Kamron Skidmore kill, to take a 4-1 lead. Lacie Shotwell brought the Lady ‘Horns within 4-3 before Olivia Johnson’s two-point string forced Forestburg into a timeout up 7-3.
Forestburg held tough, staying within two points on single tallies from Presley Brown and Madi Wadsworth. The Lady ‘Horns got within 14-15 before Saint Jo broke serve and had Skidmore string together five consecutive points, aided by kills from Savannah Hill and Abby Carter, to take a 21-14 lead.
That would break things open. Forestburg would get within five before another service break allowed Jordyn O’Neal to serve out the game with the final two points.
Morman and Johnson put the Lady Panthers up 5-1 in game two. A Hill deuce put the hostesses up 9-3.
Sant Jo led by as many as 10 before Forestburg before Briles strung together three points to get within 12-18. A Hill kill and subsequent three-point run set up game point for the Lady Panthers. The squads traded side outs to put Saint Jo up 2-0.
Kills by Briles and a three-point Jocelyn Rich run put the Lady ‘Horns up 6-3 in the finale. Carter brought Saint Jo back into the fray with an eight-point skein for a 14-7 lead.
Forestburg held its ground, getting back in the game with Briles pair and four-point string from sophomore Addy Conway to put the Lady ‘Horns up 21-20 to the delight of the Forestburg crowd.
Still, singles from Carter and Hill set up match point at 24-22. Forestburg had other ideas, however
Wadsworth, a freshman, served up two points, helped by a Shotwell block, to give Forestburg a 25-24 lead. A Johnson block broke serve with Morman giving Saint Jo match point again at 26-25.
Ties at 27 and 28 ensued on service breaks. Skidmore, a senior laid down the final two points, assisted by a Hill kill to end the match.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbits lose at home
On Senior Night, Bowie’s five seniors were honored before the match.
With the final week of the season and the Lady Rabbits tied for third in District 6-3A, Jacksboro came to town and posted a three-game sweep (25-15, 25-22, 25-20.)
After a loss to Holliday Oct. 23, the girls ended up breaking a tie with City View by flipping a coin. Bowie will face San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 in Breckenridge
Bowie got out quick with Molly Enlow’s deuce, helped by a KP Rutherford kill, giving the hostesses a 2-0 lead. Singles by Rutherford and Olivia Richey extending the lead to 7-4.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie FBall loses to Vernon
Host Vernon received a game from visiting Bowie Oct. 23 but the Rabbit offense continued to show signs of inefficiency which enabled the Lions to post a 35-14 win over Bowie at Leo Britain Field.
Bowie is now 0-3 and 4-5 overall. Bowie Coach Tyler Price said the squad getting more consistency out of its offense still is being worked on.
“We couldn’t get any sustainable drives on offense,” Price said. “We’d get a drive and then fall behind and then begin just to try and force things, particularly in the second half.”
Price thought his defense played well overall, allowing less than 300 yards. Bowie had six turnovers offensively and had just under 240 yards of offense.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Montague VB, XC teams close seasons
The Montague Lady Eagles Court Queens ended their volleyball season in royal fashion as both the A and B teams traveled to Saint Jo and closed out district play undefeated. After a season filled with hard work, determination, and impressive performances, the Lady Eagles saved some of their best volleyball for last.
The A Team’s final match was nothing short of thrilling, as the Lady Eagles battled through three hard-fought sets to defeat Saint Jo 25-20, 13-25, 15-10. With the match coming down to the wire, the Lady Eagles showed tremendous heart and teamwork to secure the victory and complete a perfect district season.
With six-rotation setter Kynzlea Rios out, sixth-grade setter Autry Jennings was called upon to step into a major role. Jennings rose to the occasion, dishing out a personal-record 12 assists and helping lead the Lady Eagle offense.
Montague turned in an outstanding performance from the service line, serving an impressive 90% as a team. Sage Keck, Molly Romine, Autry Jennings, Carley Richardson, and Braizlynn Hutto each served a perfect 100%, while Cayde Harris led the team with four aces.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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