50 festive Christmas nail art designs

Christmas is coming soon, and it doesn’t only pertain to ornaments, decorations, crafting and picking gifts for your loved ones. There are countless ways you can show off your personal style and creativity for Christmas, for example you can paint your nails in festive holiday style to match the season.

Check out these festive Christmas nail art designs, which will make you stand out this season. These nail designs featured symbols of snowflakes, Christmas tree, Santa or Santa’s deer, and color of white, green, red or blue. They are really interesting and creative nail designs for Christmas and are perfect choice for your holiday nail art.

Elegant Red and Silver French Tips





Snowflakes Design on Blue Glitter Nails





Gold Glitter Beaded Christmas Nail Art





Cute Snow in Christmas Nails





Blue and White Snowman Nails





Red and White Festive Acrylic Nails





Snowflake Winter Gel Nail Art





Glittery Silver Snowman Nail Art





Pink White Sparkle Nails with Snowflake Accent





Blue Nails with White Snowflkes





Snowflake Half-Moon Nail Art





Red Sparkle Snowflake Christmas Nails





Pink Snowflakes and Black Reindeer Accent Nail Art





French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art





Cute French Tip Snowflake Nail Art





Acrylic Sparkle French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art





Beautiful Frozen Nails





Winter Wonderland Gel Nails





Mistletoe Christmas Nail Art





Winter Black Nail Art





Easy Santa Hat Nail Art





Blue Sparkle Tips Christmas Nail Art





Christmas Snata Nail Art with Glittering





SnowFlake on Green Background and Golden Glitter Nails





Penguin Nail Art





Cute Santa Christmas Nail Art





Winter Nail Art with Snowman and Trees





Let It Snow Christms Nail Art





Festive Christmas Nail Art





Cool Christmas Tree Nail Art





White and Silver Nail Art with Snowflake





White SnowFlakes on Glitter Black Backgound Christmas Nails





Red and White Glitter Nail Art





Blue Snowflake Nail Decal





Red Polka Dot Nail Art with White Background





Red Glitter Christmas Nail Art





Pink Glitter Christmas Nail Art





Glitter Snowflake Christmas Nail Design





Christmas Themed Glitter Nails





Christmas Tree Nail Art





Silver and Pink Glittery Christmas Tree Nails





Red Holiday Manicures with Gold Christmas Tree Accents





White Snowflakes on Light Blue Nails





Classy Christmas Tree Nails





Cute Snowman Nails





Pink White and Black Festive Nails





Matte Red Background with Fur Embellishment Tips Christmas Nails





Cute White and Blue Penguin Christmas Nail Art





Christmas Lights Nail Art Design





Christmas Tree and Snow Nail Art



