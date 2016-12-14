50 festive Christmas nail art designs

Christmas is coming soon, and it doesn’t only pertain to ornaments, decorations, crafting and picking gifts for your loved ones. There are countless ways you can show off your personal style and creativity for Christmas, for example you can paint your nails in festive holiday style to match the season.

Check out these festive Christmas nail art designs, which will make you stand out this season. These nail designs featured symbols of snowflakes, Christmas tree, Santa or Santa’s deer, and color of white, green, red or blue. They are really interesting and creative nail designs for Christmas and are perfect choice for your holiday nail art.

Elegant Red and Silver French Tips

Snowflakes Design on Blue Glitter Nails

Gold Glitter Beaded Christmas Nail Art

Cute Snow in Christmas Nails

Blue and White Snowman Nails

Red and White Festive Acrylic Nails

Snowflake Winter Gel Nail Art

Glittery Silver Snowman Nail Art

Pink White Sparkle Nails with Snowflake Accent

Blue Nails with White Snowflkes

Snowflake Half-Moon Nail Art

Red Sparkle Snowflake Christmas Nails

Pink Snowflakes and Black Reindeer Accent Nail Art

French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art

Cute French Tip Snowflake Nail Art

Acrylic Sparkle French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art

Beautiful Frozen Nails

Winter Wonderland Gel Nails

Mistletoe Christmas Nail Art

Winter Black Nail Art

Easy Santa Hat Nail Art

Blue Sparkle Tips Christmas Nail Art

Christmas Snata Nail Art with Glittering

SnowFlake on Green Background and Golden Glitter Nails

Penguin Nail Art

Cute Santa Christmas Nail Art

Winter Nail Art with Snowman and Trees

Let It Snow Christms Nail Art

Festive Christmas Nail Art

Cool Christmas Tree Nail Art

White and Silver Nail Art with Snowflake

White SnowFlakes on Glitter Black Backgound Christmas Nails

Red and White Glitter Nail Art

Blue Snowflake Nail Decal

Red Polka Dot Nail Art with White Background

Red Glitter Christmas Nail Art

Pink Glitter Christmas Nail Art

Glitter Snowflake Christmas Nail Design

Christmas Themed Glitter Nails

Christmas Tree Nail Art

Silver and Pink Glittery Christmas Tree Nails

Red Holiday Manicures with Gold Christmas Tree Accents

White Snowflakes on Light Blue Nails

Classy Christmas Tree Nails

Cute Snowman Nails

Pink White and Black Festive Nails

Matte Red Background with Fur Embellishment Tips Christmas Nails

Cute White and Blue Penguin Christmas Nail Art

Christmas Lights Nail Art Design

Christmas Tree and Snow Nail Art

