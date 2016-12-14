50 festive Christmas nail art designs

Christmas is coming soon, and it doesn’t only pertain to ornaments, decorations, crafting and picking gifts for your loved ones. There are countless ways you can show off your personal style and creativity for Christmas, for example you can paint your nails in festive holiday style to match the season.
Check out these festive Christmas nail art designs, which will make you stand out this season. These nail designs featured symbols of snowflakes, Christmas tree, Santa or Santa’s deer, and color of white, green, red or blue. They are really interesting and creative nail designs for Christmas and are perfect choice for your holiday nail art.
Elegant Red and Silver French Tips
Snowflakes Design on Blue Glitter Nails
Gold Glitter Beaded Christmas Nail Art
Cute Snow in Christmas Nails
Blue and White Snowman Nails
Red and White Festive Acrylic Nails
Snowflake Winter Gel Nail Art
Glittery Silver Snowman Nail Art
Pink White Sparkle Nails with Snowflake Accent
Blue Nails with White Snowflkes
Snowflake Half-Moon Nail Art
Red Sparkle Snowflake Christmas Nails
Pink Snowflakes and Black Reindeer Accent Nail Art
French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art
Cute French Tip Snowflake Nail Art
Acrylic Sparkle French Tips with Snowflake Nail Art
Beautiful Frozen Nails
Winter Wonderland Gel Nails
Mistletoe Christmas Nail Art
Winter Black Nail Art
Easy Santa Hat Nail Art
Blue Sparkle Tips Christmas Nail Art
Christmas Snata Nail Art with Glittering
SnowFlake on Green Background and Golden Glitter Nails
Penguin Nail Art
Cute Santa Christmas Nail Art
Winter Nail Art with Snowman and Trees
Let It Snow Christms Nail Art
Festive Christmas Nail Art
Cool Christmas Tree Nail Art
White and Silver Nail Art with Snowflake
White SnowFlakes on Glitter Black Backgound Christmas Nails
Red and White Glitter Nail Art
Blue Snowflake Nail Decal
Red Polka Dot Nail Art with White Background
Red Glitter Christmas Nail Art
Pink Glitter Christmas Nail Art
Glitter Snowflake Christmas Nail Design
Christmas Themed Glitter Nails
Christmas Tree Nail Art
Silver and Pink Glittery Christmas Tree Nails
Red Holiday Manicures with Gold Christmas Tree Accents
White Snowflakes on Light Blue Nails
Classy Christmas Tree Nails
Cute Snowman Nails
Pink White and Black Festive Nails
Matte Red Background with Fur Embellishment Tips Christmas Nails
Cute White and Blue Penguin Christmas Nail Art
Christmas Lights Nail Art Design
Christmas Tree and Snow Nail Art
