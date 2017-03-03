Susan Duvall Haney

May 6, 1944 – February 28, 2017

BOWIE – Susan Duvall Haney, 72, passed away on Feb. 28, 2017 in Denton, TX.

The family received friends from 1-2 March 3 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. March 3 at the First Presbyterian Church of Bowie. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

Mary Susan Duvall was born on May 6, 1944 in Effingham, IL to R.E. (Bob) and Mary Duvall. Her family relocated to Bowie in 1950 and made it their lifelong home. Susan graduated from Bowie High School in 1962 and attended college at North Texas State University where she pledged with Chi Omega.

In about 1984 Susan and Phyllis Hall, her lifelong friend and business partner, opened a fun and unique gift store, Basket Express, where they were recognized for the beautiful renovation of a downtown building to house the business.

After years of successful operation, they closed the store and created ChiChi Design which manufactured hand-painted mannequins, custom hairbows and holders, and other one-of-a-kind items which were sold at Dallas Market Center to ship worldwide.

Susan was a kind and caring person who valued her friendships and her family. She was a creative and talented artist with a prolific green thumb who loved to laugh and make people happy. In addition to making friends everywhere she went, Susan never met a dog or cat she didn’t like. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Junior Haney; parents, Bob and Mary Duvall; and brother, Bill Duvall.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Mary Gibbins and husband Ben, Denton, with their children Christopher, Chicago and Anabelle; son, Robert Wier and wife Janice, Flower Mound, with their children Trevor, Emma and Logan; brother, John Duvall and wife Judy, Bowie; sister-in-law, Cindy Duvall; along with numerous nieces and nephews and countless cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter (BowieAnimalShelter.org) or Denton Animal Support Foundation (DentonASF.com).

Arrangements have been entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

