Best shopping list for detoxing

Wanting to be healthy but not sure what staple produce you should be buying? Here are some wonderful additions you may add to your shopping list next time you are completing a SkinnyMe Teatox or the SkinnyMe Detox Programs! The trick is to include a wide variety of meats, vegetables, grains and also avoid highly processed foods and trans fats!
Some of our favourites are listed below and are full of flavour and nutrition –
1. Vegetables
Avocado
Beets/beet greens
Bell peppers
Bok choy
Broccoli
Broccoli rabe
Jerusalem artichoke
Kale
Mushrooms
Olives
Onions
Spinach
2. Fish
Anchovies
Bass
Cod
Grouper
Haddock
3. Meat
Organic, grass-fed is best (avoid caged), and try to choose your meat from ethical farmers.
4. Nuts and Seeds
Almonds (not roasted)
Sesame seeds
Walnuts
5. Fats/Oils
Use organic, unrefined oils:
Coconut oil/milk
Grapeseed oil
Macadamia oil
Olive oil
6. Sweeteners
Raw honey
