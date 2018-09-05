County historical commission honors fallen Texas Ranger

Past and present members of the Montague County Historical Commission are shown at the April 28 ceremony unveiling a Texas Ranger Cross on the grave of Levi Bennett buried at Red River Station Cemetery. Capt. J.T. Rowland his company of Texas Rangers were stationed at Red River Station in 1864 and they were transferred south. Bennett organized a company of volunteer Rangerso replace them and he was elected lieutenant. In the ensuing years the company battled Indians and protected settlers. Bennett lived in this area until his death in 1880. (Courtesy photos)