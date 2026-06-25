SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie High School receives theater education award
Congratulations to Bowie High School for Achieving Exemplary Status in the Texas Educational Theatre Association’s Award of Distinction.
The award recognizes individual schools and districts that are making outstanding contributions to raising standards for theatre education through achievement, curation of resources, diversity and advocacy for theatre arts.
Members of the Texas Educational Theatre Association proudly congratulate Bowie High School for earning this award. This prestigious recognition highlights schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to fostering theatre education and participation in their communities.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
New Bowie intermediate principal hired
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsosnline.com
Bowie Independent School District Trustees extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hale for one year and hired a new intermediate principal during its June 16 meeting.
Hale underwent her first annual summative evaluation in closed session as the board reviewed her overall work during the year. The superintendent said it has been a eventful year and she was happy the board extended her contract.
Landon Wesley was selected as the new principal at the intermediate school, replacing Jason Childress who moved into the new director of student services position last month. Wesley has been the campus assistant principal the past three years and has also served as teacher in the district. His wife, Rachel, is a science teacher at the junior high.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Nocona senior takes state feature writing title
Abigail Hill, Nocona High School valedictorian, is the 2026 UIL feature writing state champion. Nocona faculty have been looking through school records and UIL records to see when Nocona last had someone won state. UIL record archives only date back to 1983 and they didn’t see anyone listed as winning a gold medal in Academic UIL. According to Nocona records, she is the first UIL Academic Champion since 1973. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie Kindergarten students graduate
Bowie Elementary kindergarten students entertained the huge audience that attended the graduation ceremonies at the high school gym on May 21. Each kindergarten class performed a song for the guests. They also were invited to dress as their future career choice such as a doctor or a police officer.
Each class entertained with a song.
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