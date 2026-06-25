Bowie High School receives theater education award

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsosnline.com

Bowie Independent School District Trustees extended the contract of Superintendent Dr. Donna Hale for one year and hired a new intermediate principal during its June 16 meeting.

Hale underwent her first annual summative evaluation in closed session as the board reviewed her overall work during the year. The superintendent said it has been a eventful year and she was happy the board extended her contract.

Landon Wesley was selected as the new principal at the intermediate school, replacing Jason Childress who moved into the new director of student services position last month. Wesley has been the campus assistant principal the past three years and has also served as teacher in the district. His wife, Rachel, is a science teacher at the junior high.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.