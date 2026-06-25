Remember to discharge fireworks in legal, safe locations

Two young women are competing for the 2026 title of Miss Jim Bowie Days with the new crown to be placed during Saturday night’s rodeo.

Tessa Gage, 2025 Miss JBD, will pass the title on to her successor, with Little Miss Jim Bowie Ruth Ann Hutchison crowning the winner in that contest.

Miss Jim Bowie Days celebrates the rodeo tradition that celebrates poise, personality, horsemanship and the cowgirl spirit.

These contestants showcase their talents in horsemanship, public speaking, modeling, personality and more all leading up to coronation night on June 27. Miss Jim Bowie Days is open to girls ages 14- 21, while Little Miss is open to ages 6-13. The queen wins a saddle certificate from Teskey’s, a $500 scholarship, clothing allowance and more. Little Miss also receives a saddle certificate, clothing allowance and other prizes.

Shyla Hughes and Grayson Mares are Miss Jim Bowie queen candidates and Annabelle Spooner is the Little Miss contestant. Meet all the ladies in your Thursday Bowie News.

Miss Jim Bowie Days 2025 Tessa Gage. (Courtesy photo)