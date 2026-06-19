McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys

New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.

“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”

McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.

McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.