Connect with us

SPORTS

McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys

Published

17 hours ago

on

New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.

“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”

McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.

McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys

Published

2 days ago

on

06/18/2026

By

New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.

“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”

McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.

McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

Continue Reading

SPORTS

Botard new BHS girls BB coach

Published

2 days ago

on

06/18/2026

By

After some coaching time in East Texas, Bret Botard will be the new girl’s basketball coach at Bowie.

Botard said it’s a chance to work with Bowie Athletic Director Tyler Price once again. Price was Botard’s assistant when he coached at Nocona.

“I wanted to get back into the area,” Botard said. “It’s a good community.”

Botard graduated high school in 1995 from Del Valle High School, outside Austin, and went to Texas Tech. He started his coaching career in Lubbock followed by returning to his alma mater where he was an assistant for his high school coach.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

Continue Reading

SPORTS

McLennan to coach Saint Jo boys

Published

2 days ago

on

06/18/2026

By

New Saint Jo Boy’s Basketball Coach Terry McLennan said the school’s family atmosphere is what prompted him to join the Panther family.

“This is an opportunity to be an important program but also part of a great community,” McLennan said. “I’ve been looking to get back to a small town environment like the one I grew up in and played ball and this should do that.”

McLennan played basketball in Hubbard outside of Waco. McLennan comes to town after being the assistant girl’s basketball coach in Grand Prairie.

McLennan contends he’s a defensive style of coach but says his team will focus on intensity.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending