OBITUARIES
Minnie Allen Walker
January 20, 1938 – June 12, 2026
BOWIE – Minnie Allen Walker, 88 years, 4 months, and 23 days old died June 12, 2026.
There was a visitation from 5-6 p.m. on June 14 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.
A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church on June 15. Interment followed in Ringgold Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 20, 1938, to Clarence and Eunice Allen in Ardmore, OK on what had once been reservation land. She was the only one of nine children to be born in a hospital. She graduated from Prairie Valley High School, where she played basketball and volleyball.
In 1959, she married her soulmate, Jerry Walker, and they built their extended family over the next 56 years. She worked for Dude’s Duds briefly, and at the Ford dealership in Nocona for many years. She served as Nocona City secretary and then as Nocona City manager, retiring in 2005 after a total of 23 years. The Walkers lost Jerry in 2018, and she moved to Independence Hall in Bowie a few years ago.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Walker; parents; and siblings, Alice Harper, Sam, Doie and David Allen.
She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Walker, Linda Wickersham and Kathy Sayers; three step-daughters; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Tettleton and Barbara Ice; and many nieces and nephews.
She had a lifelong love of flowers, so flowers to remember her are welcome or donate to the Carpenter Shop, 400 Boston St., Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Imogene Dalton Evans
November 28,1928 – June 9, 2026
DENTON – Imogene Dalton Evans, 97, passed away on June 9, 2026.
A visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on June 20 at DeBerry Funeral Home and at 2 p.m. the funeral service will follow. A grave side service will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park 3801 Roselawn Dr., Denton.
Imogene Dalton Evans was born on Nov. 28, 1928 in Coleman County Texas to Samuel and Effie Clara Dalton. She was raised on the family farm and ranch near Gouldbusk attending local schools and graduating high school from Mozelle High School.
Growing up she worked in the fields and with the cattle and sheep alongside her brothers. She gained a great work ethic that stayed with her throughout her life. She felt blessed to have three careers. She worked with her husband Joe Evans in their plumbing, heating and air conditioning business. After it was sold because of Joe’s health, she returned to college to finish her education, receiving a BS degree from North Texas State University (now UNT) and a master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University. She began work as a county extension agent in Montague County, retiring in 1991. She moved back to Denton and began a career in real estate in 1993.
Family was extremely important to her. After working all day she would work at night canning and freezing food from the family’s garden. One of her sayings she will be remembered for is a quote “waste not, want not.”
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joe B. Evans in 1991; daughter, Regina Pitt in 2011; son, Joe B. Evans Jr. in 2015; daughter, Sharon Griffith in 2023; parents and three brothers.
She is survived by her grandsons, Scott Griffith, Fort Worth, Chad (Milly) Griffith, Dallas and “Trey” (Julie) Joe B. Evans III, Bowie; granddaughters, Lindsay (Kyle) Coker, Dallas, Shannon (James) Mares, Krum, and Lydia Evans, Bowie; great-grandchildren, Case Janopoulos, Krum, Emarie Evans, Bowie, Harper and Ellis Griffith, Dallas, Jack Griffith, Fort Worth, Berkleigh and Reagan Mares, Krum, and Collins and Myer Coker, Dallas; sister, Anna Walker, Saginaw; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrust to DeBerry Funeral Home, Denton.
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OBITUARIES
Mark Dean Hancock
June 21, 1958 – June 10, 2026
NOCONA – Mark Dean Hancock, 67, died on June 10, 2026.
A memorial service will be from 2-4 p.m. on June 28 at the Turquoise Owl in Nocona.
He and his twin, Mike, were born on June 21, 1958, in Gainesville to Harvey F. Hancock and Jean (Hancock) Shears. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1976. He also attended North Texas University. He had several careers in his lifetime—the Boys’ State School in Gainesville, Tucker Rocky Distributing and numerous oilfield companies.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a half-sister and grandparents.
He is survived by two sons, Ben Hancock and Sam Hancock; brothers, Harvey Hancock and Mike Hancock; sisters, Kathy Tomlinson and Patty Crabtree; two grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home, Nocona.
OBITUARIES
William Thomas Nichols
April 20, 1952 – June 13, 2026
LAKE DALLAS- William Thomas Nichols, 74 passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2026.
A memorial service will be at 11 p.m. on June 20 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with pastors Tony Rogers and Mike Henson officiating
He was born on April 20, 1952 in Bowie to Dean O Nichols, Sr and Sophia Pauline (Moser). Thomas was raised in Bowie where he attended local schools and was an active member of Southside Baptist Church during his childhood.
Thomas graduated from Bowie High School in 1970 where he distinguished himself as a talented athlete. He excelled in basketball and track and proudly served as the team’s starting quarterback.
He continued his education at East Texas State at Commerce. Thomas devoted much of his working life to serving others as a delivery driver for Ben E. Keith. He enjoyed being out on his routes and cherished the friendships and connections he made with his customers over the years. He later began a career with Albertson’s where he remained a valued employee until retiring.
Thomas called Lake Dallas home for more than 45 years, where he formed lifelong friendships and touched the lives of many. He had a passion for cooking and was a familiar competitor at American Legion and VFW cook-offs. He earned more than 50 cooking contests throughout the years, many with his super-secret chili recipe.
Thomas treasured the time he spent with friends at the American Legion and VFW, whether playing pool, sharing stories or watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. His warmth, friendship and love of the community will be remembered by all who knew him.
A devoted animal lover, Thomas had a particular fondness for cats and lovingly cared for many over the course of his life. His kindness and generosity were reflected in his longstanding support of animal rescue organizations and a variety of charitable causes.
Thomas Nichols was preceded in death by parents, Dean O Nichols, Sr. and Sophia Pauline (Moser), Bowie; brother, Danny Joe Nichols, Ardmore, OK and sister-in-law, Marita (Wilson) Nichols, Tyler.
He is survived by his brother, Dean O. “Don” Nichols, Jr.; niece, Lisa Nichols Lowrance and her husband, Michael; niece, Lori Nichols Thomason and her husband, Andy; great niece, Sophia Rose Morros; great nephew, Adam Thomason as well as many other friends and extended family.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler for their compassionate and exceptional care they provided to Thomas during his final days.
Arrangements entrusted to the Steward Family Funeral Home, Tyler.
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