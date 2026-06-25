COUNTY LIFE
Nocona American Legion Post hosting Family Fun Day
Members of the American Legion Post in Nocona are planning a free Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 27 at the post home at 801 W. U.S. Highway 82.
Bring the entire family out to enjoy a bounce house, dunk tank, dart throw, temporary tattoos, balloon toss, plus hot dogs and hamburgers. Kiddos will need an adult with them.
Donations are always welcome, sponsored by American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
COUNTY LIFE
Remember to discharge fireworks in legal, safe locations
Fire officials remind residents that fireworks cannot be set off within the city limits of the county’s three incorporated cities of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo and violations could lead to a citiation for a Class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.
The sale of fireworks runs through midnight on July 4. Fireworks may be discharged out in the country, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury.
In the Bowie area, fireworks may only be legally discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 3 and July 4. Discharge at other times or locations may result in a ticket from city police who patrol the park.
While there is no burn ban on at this time, those using fireworks are urged to exercise caution due to possible wildfires fueled by the dry, windy conditions. Keep water available nearby when using fireworks.
High heat and wind also can create dangerous conditions for fireworks so please exert caution. Those who cause a wildfire can be held liable for any damage or injury.
COUNTY LIFE
Dinosaur traveling museum to visit Bowie
Are you ready to walk among the giants of the prehistoric world?
Bring the whole family to the Bowie Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 7 for a spectacular, free traveling museum experience.
In this prehistoric museum event get up close with massive dinosaur skulls, incredible fossil replicas, and ancient prehistoric fish and mammals from all over the globe. Hosted by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library, this hands-on exhibit is perfect for future paleontologists of all ages.
The center is located at 413 Pelham Street in Bowie and is completely free and open to the public.This program is made possible in part by a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and The Friends of the Bowie Public Library.
Don’t miss this chance to experience the wonders of earth’s history. For more details on the exhibit, visit Dinosaur George Traveling Museum.
COUNTY LIFE
Girls compete for Miss Jim Bowie crown
Two young women are competing for the 2026 title of Miss Jim Bowie Days with the new crown to be placed during Saturday night’s rodeo.
Tessa Gage, 2025 Miss JBD, will pass the title on to her successor, with Little Miss Jim Bowie Ruth Ann Hutchison crowning the winner in that contest.
Miss Jim Bowie Days celebrates the rodeo tradition that celebrates poise, personality, horsemanship and the cowgirl spirit.
These contestants showcase their talents in horsemanship, public speaking, modeling, personality and more all leading up to coronation night on June 27. Miss Jim Bowie Days is open to girls ages 14- 21, while Little Miss is open to ages 6-13. The queen wins a saddle certificate from Teskey’s, a $500 scholarship, clothing allowance and more. Little Miss also receives a saddle certificate, clothing allowance and other prizes.
Shyla Hughes and Grayson Mares are Miss Jim Bowie queen candidates and Annabelle Spooner is the Little Miss contestant. Meet all the ladies in your Thursday Bowie News.
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