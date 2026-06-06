EDIBLES
6 savvy ways to ensure grilling success this summer
(Feature Impact) There’s just something timeless about a summer cookout with friends, family or neighbors. Whether it’s the sound of burgers sizzling on the grill or the smell of your favorite seasonal sides, the event invokes nostalgia and camaraderie.
While the spotlight may land on the burgers and barbecued fare, seasoned grill masters know the supporting cast matters, too. Makers of soft, delicious hamburger and hot dog buns fit to be the foundation of summer gatherings for more than 100 years, the bun experts at Wonder suggest a few ways to ensure your entertaining ventures are successful throughout the season.
Do What You Can Ahead of Time
Stick to a mix of easy favorites and make-ahead sides to keep prep manageable while offering something for everyone to enjoy. When possible, prep ahead of time so you can keep your focus on the fun and your attention on the hot grill. Chop vegetables, wash lettuce for burgers, make sure you have picked out the perfect buns, form and season beef patties and mix marinades the day before the big bash to avoid last-minute rushes around the kitchen.
Prep the Grill
Patience is key when it comes to grilling, as a properly heated grill is the foundation for good cooking. Give gas grills enough time to come to temperature, around 10-15 minutes, and allow charcoal to ash over completely. When grilling different types of food, it’s especially helpful to set up cooking zones – direct and indirect – so you can cook meat, veggies and buns differently or move finished food to one side, as needed.
Additionally, to help prevent sticking, lightly oil the clean grill grates before cooking. Using tongs and a paper towel dipped in oil is often more effective than coating foods with oil.
Use a Meat Thermometer
You may be a seasoned grill master, but guesswork can lead to mistakes, especially when cooking for a crowd. Avoid overcooked (or worse, undercooked) chicken and burgers by using an instant-read thermometer to help ensure meat is cooked safely while retaining its juicy flavor.
Grill Buns Correctly
Burgers and hot dogs are classics for a reason, but avoiding soggy buns and mid-bite fallout requires the right bun for the job. Striking the perfect balance of pillowy softness with the structure to hold their shape through every loaded topping, condiment and bite is key when choosing the right bun for the job. More than just a vehicle for grilled favorites, Wonder Classic Hamburger and Hot Dog Buns are a familiar taste that makes cookouts delicious and have held it together, literally and figuratively, for more than a century. In continuing its longstanding partnership with the USO through the annual Deploy the Joy campaign, you can keep an eye out through Sept. 12 for special packaging on select products with scannable QR codes for a chance to win a $10,000 Birthday Bash.
For great grilled buns, follow a few easy steps:
- Brush cut sides of buns with softened butter, mayo or both to help the bun brown evenly.
- Lightly salt the buttered side before grilling.
- During the last 2 minutes of cooking burgers or dogs, place buns cut-side down over medium-low heat for 30-60 seconds. Look for a light golden toast, crisp enough to hold up.
Let Food Rest Before Serving
After grilling, give meat a few minutes to rest before serving or slicing. This allows juices to redistribute throughout the food for better texture and flavor.
Layer Burgers, Condiments and Toppings
After toasting buns, add a thin layer of sauce to coat the bun then lettuce that’s been patted dry to remove moisture. Add cheese to the opposite bun and be sure to place the burger and other toppings in the center to keep moisture away from the bread, preventing sogginess. Follow this simple order for sturdy buns:
- Toasted top bun
- Condiment or sauce
- Cheese
- Burger
- Tomato and onion
- Lettuce
- Condiment or sauce
- Toasted bottom bun
From simple, practical menus to crave-worthy twists on classics, you can find more ways to host a successful summer barbecue by visiting WonderBread.com/recipes.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (grilling hamburgers)
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EDIBLES
Living allergic in a food-centered world
Food is supposed to bring people together.
It sits at the center of our holidays, church potlucks, birthday parties, first dates, family reunions and late-night kitchen conversations. In Texas especially, I feel like feeding people is one of the purest forms of love we know. We celebrate with casseroles, comfort with pies, and gather around smoked meats and shared desserts.
Food is hospitality. Food is belonging.
But for some people, food is also calculation.
Before the appetizers even arrive, some of us are already scanning ingredients, evaluating risk, rehearsing questions, and trying to determine whether asking those questions is about to make everyone at the table uncomfortable.
Read the full feature in On The Table in your Thursday Bowie News.
EDIBLES
Go green with fresh spring salad
(Feature Impact) While most people think of dirty kitchens, cramped closets and grimy garages when they hear “spring cleaning,” the popular phrase can apply to your menu, too. Refresh your family’s regular dining routines with fresh ingredients that call to mind the flavors of the season.
When it’s time to put the slow cooker away, consider this Spring Greens Salad with Mozzarella. Paired with an easy homemade lemon vinaigrette, it’s a delicious way to swap out heavier meals for a lighter lunch.
To find more springtime solutions, visit Culinary.net.
Spring Greens Salad with Mozzarella
Recipe adapted from Organic Authority
Servings: 4
- 4 cups baby arugula or spring mix
- 1/2 cup cubed mozzarella cheese
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- sea salt, to taste
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- halved cherry tomatoes (optional)
- In large mixing bowl, combine arugula or spring mix, mozzarella and lemon zest; set aside.
- In small bowl, whisk olive oil and lemon juice vigorously with fork until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Pour vinaigrette over greens; toss gently to coat. Top with halved cherry tomatoes, if desired.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
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EDIBLES
Snack brighter: Fresh, flavorful nibbles
(Feature Impact) When it comes to snacking, ease is often at the top of the wish list. Not far behind, however, are fresh flavors and real ingredients.
That’s where NatureSweet shines by adding a little color to snack plates with its tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Fair Trade and B Corp-certified, the produce company is widely recognized for meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, supporting agricultural workers and making a positive impact.
That commitment and the belief that “the more you put into something, the more you get out” shows up in flavorful recipes like these Caprese Skewers. Coated in a flavorful, fresh balsamic glaze, these light, colorful snacks make everything from after-school bites to weekend entertaining more fun.
Perfectly paired with fresh basil leaves and mozzarella, the star is Constellation tomatoes – a blended, balanced mix of classic cherry tomatoes, sweet yellow tomatoes, mini-heirloom tomatoes and orange cherry tomatoes. Easy to enjoy as a standalone sweet-and-healthy snack or as a palette-pleasing ingredient in a variety of recipes, it’s truly a tomato for every occasion.
Or if you prefer savory, hearty snacks, these Bruschetta Bagels are packed with flavor. Homemade bagels are topped with juicy Glorys cherry tomatoes – perfect for grilling, sauteing, roasting, baking or simply snacking – creamy goat cheese and a splash of balsamic to create a bite that feels indulgent but is packed with fresh ingredients.
Find more fresh recipe inspiration at NatureSweet.com.
Caprese Skewers
Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms
Prep time: 15 minutes
Yield: 12 skewers
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1/3 teaspoon cracked red pepper flakes
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 12 mozzarella balls, drained and patted dry
- 24 ounces NatureSweet Constellation tomatoes
- 24 small fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup balsamic glaze (optional)
- In small bowl, whisk olive oil, Italian seasoning, cracked red pepper flakes, garlic powder and salt.
- Add mozzarella balls. Gently toss to coat. For best flavor, marinate in fridge overnight.
- To assemble skewers: Thread tomato, folded basil leaf, marinated mozzarella ball, another folded basil leaf and another tomato. Repeat to make 12 skewers.
- Place on serving platter. If desired, drizzle balsamic glaze over skewers on serving platter.
Bruschetta Bagels
Prep time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Yield: 8 bagels
Bagels:
- 1 packet dry yeast
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/4 cups lukewarm water, divided
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- sesame seeds
Bruschetta:
- 2 cups NatureSweet Glorys cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup basil
Topping:
- 1 cup goat cheese
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- To make bagels: In bowl, mix yeast, sugar and 1/2 cup lukewarm water; let rest 5 minutes.
- In separate large bowl, place flour and add yeast mixture, remaining lukewarm water and salt. Mix thoroughly with hands until homogenous mixture is obtained. Transfer to greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise 1 hour.
- Once dough rises, place on flat surface and divide into eight equal parts. Form small dough balls and, using finger, make hole in center of each to form bagels. Place on baking sheet, cover with kitchen towel and let rise 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 390 F.
- In pot of hot water over medium heat, cook each bagel 5 seconds, making sure they do not stick to each other. Remove from water and drain thoroughly. Place on parchment paper-lined plate, sprinkle with sesame seeds and bake 25 minutes.
- To make bruschetta: On cutting board, use knife to cut tomatoes in half. Transfer to bowl; add olive oil, garlic and basil then mix. Set aside.
- To make topping and serve: Cut bagels in half, place on cutting board and use knife to spread goat cheese on each bagel half. Add bruschetta and drops of balsamic vinegar then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.
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