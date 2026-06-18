Mark Dean Hancock



April 20, 1952 – June 13, 2026

LAKE DALLAS- William Thomas Nichols, 74 passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2026.

A memorial service will be at 11 p.m. on June 20 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with pastors Tony Rogers and Mike Henson officiating

He was born on April 20, 1952 in Bowie to Dean O Nichols, Sr and Sophia Pauline (Moser). Thomas was raised in Bowie where he attended local schools and was an active member of Southside Baptist Church during his childhood.

Thomas graduated from Bowie High School in 1970 where he distinguished himself as a talented athlete. He excelled in basketball and track and proudly served as the team’s starting quarterback.

He continued his education at East Texas State at Commerce. Thomas devoted much of his working life to serving others as a delivery driver for Ben E. Keith. He enjoyed being out on his routes and cherished the friendships and connections he made with his customers over the years. He later began a career with Albertson’s where he remained a valued employee until retiring.

Thomas called Lake Dallas home for more than 45 years, where he formed lifelong friendships and touched the lives of many. He had a passion for cooking and was a familiar competitor at American Legion and VFW cook-offs. He earned more than 50 cooking contests throughout the years, many with his super-secret chili recipe.

Thomas treasured the time he spent with friends at the American Legion and VFW, whether playing pool, sharing stories or watching his beloved Dallas Cowboys. His warmth, friendship and love of the community will be remembered by all who knew him.

A devoted animal lover, Thomas had a particular fondness for cats and lovingly cared for many over the course of his life. His kindness and generosity were reflected in his longstanding support of animal rescue organizations and a variety of charitable causes.

Thomas Nichols was preceded in death by parents, Dean O Nichols, Sr. and Sophia Pauline (Moser), Bowie; brother, Danny Joe Nichols, Ardmore, OK and sister-in-law, Marita (Wilson) Nichols, Tyler.

He is survived by his brother, Dean O. “Don” Nichols, Jr.; niece, Lisa Nichols Lowrance and her husband, Michael; niece, Lori Nichols Thomason and her husband, Andy; great niece, Sophia Rose Morros; great nephew, Adam Thomason as well as many other friends and extended family.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of East Texas in Tyler for their compassionate and exceptional care they provided to Thomas during his final days.

Arrangements entrusted to the Steward Family Funeral Home, Tyler.



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