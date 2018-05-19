Helicopter crashes, 4 injured (includes brief video of victims being airlifted)

Emergency responders from across the Bowie area responded to a helicopter crash report about 9:30 a.m. today north of Bowie. It appears the helicopter was operated by a hunting service, but that has not been confirmed. The crash occurred in a wooded area west of U.S. 81 off Yowell Road, just north of Stoneburg. No details are available on what happened to the helicopter. Three male subjects were air lifted to area hospitals and one male was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the helicopter. The Texas Department of Transportation secured the scene awaiting investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration, which investigates these crashes. Bowie city and rural firefighters responded, as did Stoneburg and Nocona Rural.