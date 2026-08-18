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Repairs prompt boil order

Published

28 minutes ago

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A boil water order was implemented Monday afternoon for the area served at U.S. Highway 81 from Parker Drive to Old Bowie Lake as water line repairs were made. The order remains in place today. If you are affected by this order and need bottled water call 940-977-4941.

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NEWS

Elevated fire danger today

Published

4 days ago

on

08/14/2026

By

City of Bowie officials report Montague County, TX will be under an ELEVATED FIRE THREAT today. Please be careful. Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/H9U9gWU

A heat advisory also continues until 8 p.m. tonight. Remember to check on pets and older neighbors. Stay safe.

Photo of a previous grass fire, Bowie News file photo.

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NEWS

County finalizes the proposed tax rate, budget

Published

5 days ago

on

08/13/2026

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By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
While the budget was the primary topics for the Montague County Commissioners on Aug. 10, there were several other topics handled by the court.
Tax Assessor Collector Kathy Phillips presented the certification of value and rates for the 2026 taxes. The certified net values are $3,017,685,102 with rolling railroad stock at $15,954,716.
The county’s total taxable value is $3,033,639,818. Total appraised is $7,930,674,437, total assessed at $3,629,932,719 and total taxable value of new property at $93,632,505.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

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NEWS

Sheriff, judge battle it out over budget needs

Published

5 days ago

on

08/13/2026

By

By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewssonline.com
The proposed 2026-27 budget for Montague County was finalized Monday, but not without a few fireworks between the sheriff and county judge.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas said his budget requests for two additional deputies and two jailers may not have been clearly presented to either the court or public. During the July 27 budget workshop, the increase for operational expenses of the sheriff’s office and jail were reviewed, but there was no discussion on the staff requests.
At that meeting Thomas said his staff requests had been taken out by the County Judge Kevin Benton, but afterward the judge emphasized he had met with Thomas about the requests and he knew the staff additions would not be included in the proposal.
On Aug. 10 during the budget workshop, Thomas said he had some questions from constituents and he also thought some of the commissioners were not aware of the requests.
“I asked for two more deputies and we need two jailers. The standard ratio is 2.5 to 2.7 per 1,000 people in the Nortex region, we are at .75 for 938 square miles. We have two jailers in training and two out for months on major medical. The standard is 1:48 inmates. Our comp time is through the roof because in the jail with such short staff others have to come in and cover,” Thomas told the court Monday.

Things only got more intense between the two men as Benton said he felt like he was being accused of keeping information from the court,, while Thomas said he understood the court may not have received the request and citizens have asked him why he did ask for more staff.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

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