Bowie High School Principal Blake Enlow has been named the “lone finalist” for Bowie Independent School District superintendent’s position.

The board gave unanimous approval for Enlow during a brief called meeting tonight. The district is required to name a lone finalist and then wait 21 days to make the official job offer.

Enlow will replace Steven Monkres who retired with his last day on April 16. He came to Bowie ISD in November 2011 as elementary principal and in August 2016 he moved to the high school campus.