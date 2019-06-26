Bowie Council undertakes Electricity 101 in workshop

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie City Council members took part in Electricity 101 Monday night as staff from Schneider Engineering discussed rate design and market questions during a workshop.

The council also received a brief overview of legislative changes related to truth in taxation and calculating the tax rate going into effect in 2020, and discussed possible changes to the late fees for city utility billing. No voting took place on any topic.

Electricity

Steve Moffitt, Jason Wiesepape and Ramsey Cripe traveled from College Station for Monday’s discussion.



Moffitt explained the differences between the retail market and the public power market. Senate Bill 7 in 1999 brought electric deregulation to Texas.

The City of Bowie operates as a public power utility certified to service a specific area. There are a few outlying areas that are dual certified with another power company. Customers cannot choose their energy provider since the City of Bowie has not “opted in,” to deregulation which would allow customers to participate in the retail market. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.