Bowie City Council to consider how to fill mayor vacancy

Bowie City Council members will consider how to fill the mayor’s vacancy and discuss the electric cost of service study when they meet at 6 p.m. on May 11 in council chambers.

Former Mayor Bill Miller resigned on April 30 effective immediately in after last November’s election.

As per the city charter any vacancy on the council must be filled within 10 days by a vote of the council or a special election may be called. If the position is not filled within 30 days a special election is required. The person would fill out the unexpired term.

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Love will preside in absence of a mayor and may be considered for the position.

The city is accepting applications for those interested in serving on the council. City Manager Bert Cunningham said the council wants to have the position filled before the end of May.

The city manager will present information from the electric cost of service and rate study conducted by Schneider Engineering. There have been recent discussions about possible rate adjustments that could reduce some of the commercial rates, and this study is expected to provide data to help make those decisions.

Council members will look to replace one person to the charter commission, after one asked to be removed. When group meetings are allowed again they will begin reviewing the city charter and develop updates and changes that would be presented to voters for consideration.

A memorandum of understanding and delegation of authority between the City of Bowie and the Montague Emergency Communications Team will be discussed.

Linda and Sean Reno will present a proposal to develop a BMX race track and bike park within the city possibly on city land near the Haggar Ball Complex.

A lengthy slate of topics will be updated in the city manager’s report: New UV system at the sewer plant; water plant bleach conversion; paving Lee and Matthews Streets; Clay Street water line; Community Development Block Grant; Texas Public Power Association Board appointment; Texas Department of Agriculture and block grant scoring at the state level Nortex appointment to state scoring committee; business openings – pool; Selma Park; Nature Conservancy and Bowie vs. Midwest lawsuit.