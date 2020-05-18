Burris named to fill unexpired term of mayor

Former Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris was named Monday night to fill out the unexpired term of former Mayor Bill Miller who resigned almost three weeks ago. The council opened up the application process following it last meeting and the period ended last Friday. A meeting was called for Monday night to interview applicants, however, Burris was the sole applicant.

The council approved Burris unanimously and she took the oath of office. Miller had served just under six month after defeating Burris in the election. Councilor Tami Buckmaster was absent from the meeting. Councilor Thomas Kent resigned Friday protesting the possible appointment of Burris who he said was “voted out” in last November’s election.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.