Water supply corp. board to meet

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Montague County is inviting livestock producers, landowners and wildlife managers to participate in an upcoming online educational meeting focused on the New World screwworm, a parasitic pest that can have serious impacts on livestock and wildlife health.

The virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. on June 23, via Microsoft Teams. Organizers say the session is designed to provide timely information about the biology of the pest, prevention strategies and best management practices for producers in the region.

The New World screwworm is known for its destructive larvae, which infests open wounds of warm-blooded animals. Left untreated, infestations can cause severe tissue damage and even death. Although the pest had been eradicated from the United States in the past and has now entered into Texas. Continued awareness and preparedness remain important for early detection and rapid response efforts.

“This program is intended to help producers and land managers better understand the threat and what steps to take if cases are suspected,” said Justin Hansard, from the Extension Service.

The meeting will cover several key topics, including, how the New World screwworm spreads; general livestock management practices; wildlife monitoring and surveillance considerations, participants will also have the opportunity to learn practical strategies for maintaining herd health.

How to Join the Meeting

The session will be conducted entirely online using Microsoft Teams, and participants can join in one of two ways by joining the directed link (recommended) or by copying and pasting the following link into a web browser and follow the prompts:

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/275071149431328?p=mOH2bhAqSVgo3AgtMK

Join using Meeting ID and Passcode:

Meeting ID: 275 071 149 431 328

Passcode: u84hq3qX

Participants may join from a computer, tablet or smartphone. No Microsoft Teams account is required; users can select the option to join through a web browser. Attendees are encouraged to log in a few minutes early to ensure their device audio and video are working properly.

More information and fact sheets, can be obtained at our Texas A&M Agrilife Extension website: https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/new-world-screwworm.

The program is hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, which continues to provide research-based education and outreach to agricultural communities across Texas.