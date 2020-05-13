Grand Jury says no to charging Bowie city manager

By BARBARA GREEN

The Montague County Grand Jury declined to recommend a misdemeanor charge against Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham after a Texas Ranger presented the case on Monday.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said this inquiry began last October as a referral to her office from a former council member about a possible violation of the procurement laws related to the 2018 remodeling of the customer service center at the former motor bank.

“Since this involved a public official we handed it over to the Texas Rangers and they conducted the inquiry. When they were finished it was sent to my office. This is a misdemeanor charge that typically would not be presented to the grand jury, but I felt this way the citizens were assured there is no personal stake in this from the DA’s office,” explained Polhemus.

