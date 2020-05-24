Mayor updates on storm cleanup, available resources

In a Sunday morning press briefing, city officials reported on the clean-up efforts underway across the city.

City crews from all departments have been joined by county teams, Texas Department of Transportation, other cities in the area and many other volunteer organizations eager to help.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said “saw teams,” from the state have arrived to help cut down large debris. People who have cleared those items at their homes can place them at the curb for pick up or take them to the Bowie Business Park where they can be dropped off. This is for vegetation only, no household trash such as furniture.

Rolloff dumpsters also have been placed around the community for household items. They are located at the junior high parking lot behind the main building, Wilbarger Street and Bowie Industrial Park.

Donations are being accepted at the community center east hall of food, water, diapers and formula only. Also in the west hall there will be a damage assessment team member available to answer questions and help those who incurred damage. Call 211-click option 1 for details.

A storm relief fund will be set up at Legend Bank for monetary, tax deductible donations. Details on that will be available as soon as it is set up. The mayor said it is the hope this can assist those who may be uninsured or under insured.

Burris said CERTZ teams will be going door-to-door to make damage assessment. She said this is vitally important and this information is vital to any future aid programs the city, its businesses and residents may qualify for assistance.

Samaritan’s Purse has come into the city with its volunteers to provide disaster relief. They have chainsaw teams, tarping and they welcome other volunteers to join their efforts. The group is set up at Calvary Baptist Church. Call 940-229-8877 if you would like to help or require assistance.

Residents also are urged to take part in a damage survey listed on the city’s webpage: cityofbowietx.com. This is part of the damage assessment that will be used to determine funding for repair and relief. It also will be on the city’s Facebook page.

The mayor said if there are any citizens who cannot stay in their home due to damage or have needs, go to a local church where they can guide you to some of the resources which are available to help storm victims.