State sends Bowie any resources it may need following tornado

Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris introduced State Sen. Pat Fallon and State Rep. Drew Springer at today’s press conference on the tornado that hit Bowie Friday night. She said the weather service had confirmed an F1 tornado was the cause of the storm that cut a four to six block wide, one mile long path across Bowie. More than 50 homes and more than 50 businesses received minor to significant damage. Texas Department of Emergency Management is sending teams to assist, the American Red Cross also will be providing assistant.

Debris such as limbs can be left at the curb or taken to the Bowie Business Park for disposal.

At 4:30 p.m. at the east hall of the Bowie Community Center there will be a fresh produce and supply truck available to provide items for storm victims.

Another update will be scheduled Sunday.