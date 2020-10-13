Cooke County searching for missing senior

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for John William Groves, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, White, Male, 74 years old, Height 5’ 10”, Weight 220, Silver/Gray Hair, Brown Eyes, last seen wearing glasses, a long white sleeve shirt w/ a bear picture, green suspenders, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

The senior citizen was last seen at 2:00 PM, on 10/12/2020 at the 1600 Block of Northshore Ln, Valley View, TX, driving a white, 2006 GMC Sierra 2500 with TX license plate HCM8208.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office at 940-665-3471.