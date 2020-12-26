Free COVID testing extended through February

The free COVID-19 testing being conducted at Nocona through the Texas Department of Emergency Management has been extended until the end of February, 2021.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced the extension late Tuesday. Located in the Nocona General Hospital parking lot, the days and hours of testing will remain the same.

Tests are conducted Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Results are projected for return between 48-96 hours. Symptoms are not required for testing.

Register and get scheduled by going to: gogettested.com.