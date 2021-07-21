County athletes play in six-man all-star game

The Texas Six-Man Association All-Star games were this past weekend hosted at Midwestern State University facilities.

Montague County had two athletes compete in two of the games.

Forestburg’s Levi Balthrop played for the east squad in the division II football all-star game. Cade Stevens from Saint Jo played in boy’s basketball all-star game for the east squad.

Stevens, who also was picked to play in last months Oil Bowl, got to be on another winning team as the east team won 64-55 with a good run in the fourth quarter that extended the lead. Stevens scored two points.

Balthrop almost got to be a part of a great comeback. The east team came back from 20 points down in the second half, to just narrowly lose 38-34.

