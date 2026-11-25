Families and friends of the City of Bowie Fire Department gathered last week for the annual Thanksgiving dinner where firefighters were recognized for their work this past year and top awards were presented.

Hosted on Nov. 16, a full house enjoyed a meal at the Bowie Community Center before the awards. Fire Chief Doug Page introduced the officers and noted the department has a total of 243 years of service.

The chief noted it has been a very busy year for fire and EMS. Since Jan. 1, 2025 there were 165 fire calls, five structure fires and 1,967 patient contacts. Through Nov. 11, 2026 there have been 211 fire calls, 16 structure fires and 1,843 patient contacts. He said projected for the year end is expected to be about 2,102 patient contacts.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.