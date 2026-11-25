Perhaps no loss feels quite as devastating as that of a child. Clint and Shari McBride found this out through their own tragedy.

The McBrides had their son Preston in 2000. Between 2001 and 2007, the couple experienced four pregnancy losses, including an especially devastating miscarriage six months along in 2007.

“I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to get pregnant. I’m going to get pregnant.’ I never did,” Shari said. “Ten years later, looking at that test every month, I was so tired.”

In 2011, after a decade of heartbreak, the McBrides decided to take a period of reflection.

Read the McBrides full story in your Thursday Bowie News.