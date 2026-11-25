NEWS
The Bowie News office will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
NEWS
One call made the McBride family whole
Perhaps no loss feels quite as devastating as that of a child. Clint and Shari McBride found this out through their own tragedy.
The McBrides had their son Preston in 2000. Between 2001 and 2007, the couple experienced four pregnancy losses, including an especially devastating miscarriage six months along in 2007.
“I just kept thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to get pregnant. I’m going to get pregnant.’ I never did,” Shari said. “Ten years later, looking at that test every month, I was so tired.”
In 2011, after a decade of heartbreak, the McBrides decided to take a period of reflection.
Read the McBrides full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Town hall updating citizens
Residents will get a look at the draft direction of Bowie’s comprehensive plan during a second public town hall announced by city officials.
The City of Bowie will host Town Hall #2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, at Community Center East Hall. The session is set to pair a presentation on the draft plan with an open house featuring interactive maps.
Officials say the goal is to give residents a chance to review proposed direction and share feedback on land use, housing, infrastructure and community priorities.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie Fire Dept. celebrates 2026, top firefighter awards presented
Families and friends of the City of Bowie Fire Department gathered last week for the annual Thanksgiving dinner where firefighters were recognized for their work this past year and top awards were presented.
Hosted on Nov. 16, a full house enjoyed a meal at the Bowie Community Center before the awards. Fire Chief Doug Page introduced the officers and noted the department has a total of 243 years of service.
The chief noted it has been a very busy year for fire and EMS. Since Jan. 1, 2025 there were 165 fire calls, five structure fires and 1,967 patient contacts. Through Nov. 11, 2026 there have been 211 fire calls, 16 structure fires and 1,843 patient contacts. He said projected for the year end is expected to be about 2,102 patient contacts.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
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