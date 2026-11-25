Residents will get a look at the draft direction of Bowie’s comprehensive plan during a second public town hall announced by city officials.

The City of Bowie will host Town Hall #2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 30, at Community Center East Hall. The session is set to pair a presentation on the draft plan with an open house featuring interactive maps.

Officials say the goal is to give residents a chance to review proposed direction and share feedback on land use, housing, infrastructure and community priorities.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.