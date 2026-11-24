COUNTY LIFE
DPS reminds travelers to observe speed limits this holiday season
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing patrols for Thanksgiving to keep roads safe. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers will increase enforcement efforts from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Troopers will be looking for people committing traffic violations including not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and others.
“Thanksgiving is a time for family, gratitude and making memories, and we want every Texan to reach their destination safely and return home to their loved ones,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “With more drivers expected on Texas roadways during the holiday, we urge everyone to make responsible decisions behind the wheel. Slow down, buckle up, never drive impaired and move over or slow down for first responders and roadside workers. A few extra moments of caution can make all the difference in preventing a tragedy. We all have a role to play in keeping Texas roads safe.”
Each year, DPS participates in the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative for the Thanksgiving holiday. During the 2025 Thanksgiving enforcement period, DPS issued 66,026 warnings and citations, including 5,314 for speeding; 1,797 for driving without insurance; and 302 for seat belt and child seat violations. Last year’s efforts also resulted in 275 felony arrests, 234 DWI arrests and 117 fugitive arrests.
Here are some travel safety tips as you hit the road:
- Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 18,833 Move Over, Slow Down violations.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
- Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas
DPS also reminds Texans who choose to travel with a firearm to make sure they are safely secured. Responsible gun storage helps prevent thefts and keeps firearms out of the wrong hands.
Click here to read more about DPS’ safe gun storage initiative Keep’Em Safe Texas.
COUNTY LIFE
SBA encourages Americans to support local business by “Shopping Small”
DALLAS, TEXAS — Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is calling on Americans to support local businesses by “Shopping Small” on Small Business Saturday®, November 28. Founded by American Express (NYSE: AXP) in 2010 and now co-sponsored by the SBA, Small Business Saturday has become a holiday tradition—generating an estimated $241 billion in consumer spending for America’s small businesses since 2012.1
Small Business Saturday represents a vital shopping holiday for Main Street businesses. Today, America’s 36 million small businesses represent 99% of all businesses, employ nearly half of the country’s private-sector workforce, and generate over 40% of U.S. GDP.
Small Business Saturday is an important reminder of the role small businesses play in our local communities. They create local jobs, support our neighborhoods, and strengthen our local economy. Every dollar spent at a small business is an investment in your community. I encourage everyone to shop small this Saturday and throughout the year,” said Matthew Jock, District Director of the SBA Dallas/ Fort Worth District Office.
Joined by Grapevine Mayor Pro Tem Paul Slechta, District Director Matthew Jock and team spent time visiting local businesses in Grapevine, including Market on Main. Owned by David Wood and operated alongside Dawn Wood, Market on Main occupies a family- owned building that has been passed down through four generations. The space features more than 20 locally owned small businesses offering clothing, jewelry, home decor, Texas snacks, and handmade products. The team also visited Tolbert’s and Napoli’s, two other locally owned Grapevine businesses.
“This Christmas season, we’re encouraging all Americans to Shop Small on November 28 to support local businesses that strengthen our communities by serving us every day, creating jobs, and anchoring our Main Streets,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Participating in Small Business Saturday means part of every dollar spent at a local business stays local and has a multiplier effect in your community. We’re asking families to join in on a holiday tradition that small businesses plan for all year—and that celebrates their place at the heart of Main Streets across America.”
In 2025, the estimated spending at local merchants on Small Business Saturday was $18 billion.2 A recent American Express Shop Small Impact Study found that 70% of small business owners say that this year’s holiday customer spending will impact their ability to grow in 2027. In addition, 88% of consumers indicated they are likely to shop at small businesses this holiday season, the highest level since 2012.3For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., 68 cents stays in the local community.4
To learn more about SBA’s support of Small Business Saturday, visit sba.gov/Saturday.
1This spend statistic is an aggregate of the average spend as reported by consumers who shopped small on Small Business Saturday in surveys commissioned by American Express reporting spend habits on Small Business Saturday since 2012. It does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data. Each such survey was conducted online among a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. The data was projected from the samples based on then-current U.S. Census estimates of the U.S. adult population (18+).
2Based on the American Express 2025 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express on November 30, 2025, of a nationally representative sample of 2,945 U.S. adults 18 years of age or older. The anonymous online study gathered self-reported data and does not reflect actual receipts, sales or American Express Card Member spending data.
3The 2026 American Express Shop Small Impact Study consisted of two national surveys conducted by Teneo on behalf of American Express, one among consumers and another among small business owners. The consumer survey was an anonymous online survey conducted from September 9-11, 2026 among a sample of 1,008 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. The small business owner survey was conducted anonymously online among a sample of 503 U.S. owners/managers responsible for day-to-day operations of non-franchise small businesses with 2-99 employees from September 11-21, 2026.
4The 2025 Small Business Economic Impact Study was conducted by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI) on behalf of American Express. ESI calculated the share of national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment and employee compensation that small businesses with under 100 employees provide to the economy based on an analysis used by the U.S. Small Business Administration. ESI also estimated how much of each dollar spent at the average small business remains in their local community, and used input-output analysis across 100 representative U.S. counties to calculate the additional impact that is generated locally as the result of the spending of employees and the spending of the small business with local suppliers and service providers.
COUNTY LIFE
Thanksgiving Day weather not looking too bad
COUNTY LIFE
Only a few days left for Bowie clean-up week
There are just a few more days to take advantage of the free city-wide clean-up week through Nov. 21.
Free dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the community center/Second Monday parking lot. City residents must present their city bill to dump trash.
This project is funded through a grant the City of Bowie received.
Restricted items that will not be accepted at the dumpsters include the following:
Items containing refrigerants such as refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, stand-up water coolers, etc.
Compressed gas containers such as propane tanks, air tanks, etc.
Tire and roofing shingles.
Equipment containing oil or gas such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, etc. They must be fully drained and may be accepted.
Liquid waste: Paint, paint thinner and mineral spirits. Paint is accepted only if completely dried.
Batteries: Equipment, cars, truck and similar batteries.
Bulk containers: Plastic tanks accepted only if space is available.
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