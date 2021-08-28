Longtime BHS mascot joins MSU as Maverick

By BARBARA GREEN

Brylie Green, who brought her enthusiasm to Rowdy the Bowie High School Jackrabbit, will bring that same spirit to Midwestern State University as she becomes one of three Maverick the Mustangs this year.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of Guy and Elesha Green and a 2021 graduate of Bowie High School. Green brings lots of mascot experience to the college campus after serving one year as the junior high Cottontail mascot, and three years as Rowdy during her sophomore through senior years. While Rowdy Green was three-time All American and appeared at the Citrus Bowl in Florida.

Her selection as a Mustang mascot happened quickly after she attended orientation and asked some questions about the mascot and spirit squad.

Brylie Green, Bowie graduate 2021, joins the Maverick Mustang team at Midwestern State University. (Courtesy photos)