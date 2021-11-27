Boys Basketball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost both of their games before the holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday 4A Celina won 67-51 and on Tuesday 1A power Graford won 66-46.

The first game of the week against the Bobcats started off well with the Indians trailing only 12-11 after the first quarter. Celina exploded offensively in the second quarter scoring 25 points. Nocona tried to keep pace, but trailed by 10 at halftime 37-27.

The third quarter saw the Indians defense do a better job of cooling off the hot Bobcats. Nocona actually outscored Celina during this period, but it was only by one point the Indians went into the fourth quarter trailing 50-41.

The Bobcats had one final quarter in them of good offense, scoring 17 points as they pulled away from the Indians. The final score was 67-51.

The Indians then hosted the third ranked team in the state in 1A Graford.

The first quarter was competitive if low scoring. The Rabbits led 11-9 before they started to pick up steam on offense.

Graford scored 17 and 24 points in the next two quarters. At first it was scoring in the paint. With halftime adjustments looking to take that away, the Rabbits then hurt them from the perimeter.

It was too much for Nocona to keep pace with the Rabbits despite scoring double-digits in every quarter the rest of the way.

The two teams played an even fourth quarter, but it was not enough to come back from a 20 points lead as Graford won 66-46.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs won one and lost one before the holiday break.

The Bulldogs won big against Vernon Northside 55-20 before losing to Perrin-Whitt in a close one 43-37.

The first game on Monday at home against the Indians saw Prairie Valley get off to a slow start.

The score was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter and not enough shots were going in heading into halftime despite getting the lead.

Everything came together in the third quarter. Prairie Valley posted a rare shutout while almost everything thrown up went in as the Bulldogs scored 25 points.

That was enough to turn the game into a route as the Prairie Valley finished the game strong.

The next game at Perrin-Whitt was a tougher challenge. The Pirates tried to speed up the game and employed a full-court press.

Early on Prairie Valley was making Perrin-Whitt pay as it led 11-3 at one point. This forced the Pirates out of their press and the game slowed down.

With that though, Perrin-Whitt came back and led by two points before the quarter ended.

It was back and forth the rest of the game as neither team made any big runs to get a comfortable lead.

Coach Seth Stephens thought his team did a good job on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, it was the small things that led to the 43-37 loss.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.