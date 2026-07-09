Wellington State Bank readies 120th anniversary celebration

Wellington State Bank’s management and staff proudly celebrate its 120th anniversary, marking more than a century of service, growth, and commitment to the communities it calls home.

Established in 1906, Wellington State Bank began with a simple but powerful mission: to serve generations of local families, farmers, ranchers, and businesses with reliable financial support they can count on through every season of life.

From its earliest days the bank has remained rooted in the same values of trust, personal service, and community investment.

“For 120 years, community banks like ours have been the anchor in small and rural communities,” said Richard Sims, president and chief executive officer. “When you’ve been around this long, you don’t just serve customers—you know people. You know their families, their farms, their businesses, and their stories. That’s what makes this work so meaningful, and it’s why we’re proud to stand beside our neighbors every single day.”

The 120-year milestone was recently commemorated during the bank’s annual stockholders meeting, where shareholders and community members gathered to reflect on the institution’s history and continued growth. The celebration honored not only the bank’s longevity but also its enduring role as a trusted partner in the communities it serves.

All 14 Wellington State Bank locations will be hosting exciting anniversary celebrations to share this milestone with their local communities.

Customers and community members can look forward to events filled with great food, fun activities, and opportunities to win prizes.

In Bowie the local branch will celebrate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location at 1301 State Highway 59. Friends and customers are invited to enjoy some food, snow cones, outdoor games and try your hand at the dunking booth.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.