County sheriff warns of law enforcement impersonation cryptocurrency scam

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in sophisticated scams involving individuals falsely claiming to be law enforcement officers. These criminals use fear, intimidation, and urgency to convince victims to send money through cryptocurrency

kiosks, Bitcoin ATMs, or digital wallets.

Scammers often identify themselves as deputies, investigators, or federal law enforcement officers and falsely claim the victim has an outstanding warrant, failed to appear for jury duty, or is involved in an ongoing criminal investigation. Victims are then instructed to make an immediate payment using cryptocurrency to avoid arrest or resolve the alleged issue.

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public:

We will never demand payment over the telephone.

Deputies will never instruct anyone to pay fines, bonds, or fees using cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, gift cards, or wire transfers.

Legitimate law enforcement agencies do not threaten immediate arrest if payment is not made

over the phone.

Scammers frequently “spoof” official phone numbers, making calls appear to come from

legitimate government agencies or law enforcement offices.

If you receive one of these calls:

Hang up immediately.

Do not provide personal or financial information.

Do not send cryptocurrency or any other form of payment.

Contact the Montague County Sheriff’s Office using a verified telephone number to report the

incident or verify the caller’s claims.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized by this scam is encouraged to contact the

Montague County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Prompt reporting can assist investigators and help prevent additional victims.

The sheriff’s office is available at 894-2871.

Press release provided by the Montague County Sheriff’s office.