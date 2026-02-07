Billy Charles Akins



June 5, 1924 – June 27, 2026

BOWIE – Annie Belle “Ann” Worley Bell, 102 went to be with the Lord, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of faith, service, hard work and love for her family and community.

The service was at Turrentine Jackson Morrow (Meador) Funeral Home in Whitesboro. A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on June 30 and the services was at 2 p.m. on July 1 officiated by Ricky Patterson. A graveside service followed by at Oakwood Cemetery where she was laid to rest beside her husband.

Annie Belle “Ann” Worley Bell was born to Alfred Worley and Ella Dean King Worley on June 5, 1924 in Lancaster. She attended Lancaster schools and graduated as salutatorian of her class. She was the only daughter among eight children and was raised on the family’s cotton farm, where she developed the strong work ethic, determination and compassion that defined her remarkable life.

Following her marriage to the love of her life, John B. Bell and in making their home with their four children in Sherman, she began her career with International Business Machines. They later moved to Boulder, CO where she advanced in her profession and served as lead personnel analyst until her retirement in 1980.

Following her retirement from IBM, Ann and her husband moved back to Texas and became owners and operators of Bell Hardware & Feed in Collinsville. After selling the business, she worked for many years at the Gainesville Livestock Market. Later in life, she devoted her time to service as a volunteer and ultimately volunteer director of Your Neighbor’s House Food Bank in Whitesboro.

During her career with IBM, Ann was recognized for her leadership and accomplishments, including her 1965 nomination as the second female president of the IBM Club. Following her retirement, her volunteer work and dedication at Your Neighbor’s House Food Bank earned her the Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award and the Humanitarian Award from the Whitesboro Chamber of Commerce.

She later moved to a senior living facility in McKinney, where she lived for nine years and continued her volunteer service before moving to Bowie to be near her daughter.

Ann will be remembered for her extraordinary work ethic, sharp intellect, generous heart and unwavering commitment to helping others. She believed every opportunity to serve was a blessing.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Bell; parents, Alfred Worley and Ella Dean King Worley and seven brothers.

She is survived by her four children, James ‘Jim’ Bell, John A. Bell and wife Robin, Jeryl ‘Jerry’ Bell, and Janis Crawley and her husband, Joe; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews, dear friends and many others whose lives were touched by her kindness, wisdom and example.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Mission Food Bank in Bowie.



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